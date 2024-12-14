Fourth Quarter Rally Lifts Spurs to Victory
San Antonio will return back to the Lone Star state for a three-game home stand after falling to the Portland Trail Blazers 118-116 on Friday night.
The Spurs’ found themselves in a hole early on, trailing 2-5 early in the first quarter before tying the game a 15-15 midway through the opening frame. San Antonio continued to build on its lead in the second quarter and going into halftime with a 10-point lead. But the Trail Blazers’ big third quarter would doom the Spurs.
Portland outscored the Spurs 46-28 in the third quarter and held an 85-80 lead to start the fourth quarter.
Devin Vassell made a fadeaway jumper to tie the game with 12 seconds left to play to take a 116-114 lead. Jeramie Grant would tie the game six seconds later with layup, but a personal foul on Victor Embanyama sent him to the free throw line for two shots and made both to give the Spurs the win.
Second-year center Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while Devin Vassell had 23 points, six rebounds and five assists. Julian Champagnie was third in scoring for the Spurs with 19 points and Jeremy Schoan had 15..
San Antonio’s next two games should prove challenging, though. The Spurs will back in action on Sunday when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-11). Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. They’ll then host Atlanta (14-12) on December 19. San Antonio will then face Portland again next Saturday to conclude the home stand.