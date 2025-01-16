Inside The Spurs

Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama Holds Place in Latest All-Star Fan Returns

After Round 3 of fan returns for NBA All-Star Weekend, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is solidly in fourth place in the Western Conference Frontcourt with his first All-Star Game appearance in sight.

Matt Guzman

Jan 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after a foul during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.
Jan 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after a foul during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
SAN ANTONIO — With four days of fan voting remaining, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is in good position to secure a spot in the newly revamped NBA All-Star Weekend.

This season, the league is doing away with starters and reserves, instead opting for a pool of 24 players split evenly into three teams drafted by Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barley and Kenny Smith. As it stands, Wembanyama — who sits at fourth place in the Western Conference Frontcourt — will likely be joining the festivities for the first time of his career.

If it were up to his teammates, he'd already be a lock.

“Put him in the All-Star game,” Chris Paul said. “He deserves it, man. He plays the game the right way ... going to be Defensive Player of the Year. He’s got an opportunity to do it for 20 years straight."

READ MORE: How Victor Wembanyama Found Beauty in Simplicity

Currently in front of Wembanyama in the West are Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Phoenix Suns front man Kevin Durant. In the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum and Karl-Anthony Towns are pacing the pack.

The full returns are as follows:

The NBA announced the third fan returns for All-Star Weekend Thursday afternoon. San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama currently sits at No. 4 in the Western Conference Frontcourt / Graphic via NBA Communications

The fan vote counts for 50 percent of the final All-Star results, while the players and approved media count for another 25 percent each. After the first fan returns, Wembanyama moved up from fifth place to fourth, and since remained there. He's 1-of-8 players with at least two million votes.

"He's continued to progress and improved in his two years with us," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson said. "He should be happy that he's (potentially) getting recognized for that."

NBA All-Star voting concludes on Monday, Jan. 20 at 11:59 p.m. Both Friday and Monday are the final two “3-for-1 Days,” when each fan vote counts three times, and if the trends continue, it looks like those will again fall in Wembanyama's favor.

The final results will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Matt Guzman
