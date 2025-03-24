Inside The Spurs

San Antonio Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama Tops Unexpected NBA List

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama leads all centers in a few statistical categories

Matt Guzman

Jan 17, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots in front of Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) in the second half at Frost Bank Center.
Jan 17, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots in front of Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
In this story:

SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama was always supposed to be a shooter. At the very least, he knew that.

"Stop shooting?" Wembanyama asked rhetorically. "Never."

Several times to begin the season, the 21-year-old found himself struggling from the field, yet continued to fire up shots. Nobody on the San Antonio Spurs' bench was upset by that.

"Vic's confidence never wavers," Chris Paul said. "It's so dope to see ... he knows the next one is going in. That's big, to continue to shoot it."

On the season, Wembanyama sits atop a surprising list. In Year 2, the 7-footer averaged the most 3-pointers attempted by a center at 8.8 per game — nearly three more than the next highest, Minnesota Timberwolves star Naz Reid.

Additionally, Wembanyama and Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner are the only two centers to be in the top five for both 3s made and shots blocked. The latter stat might not even be passed this season.

Before being sidelined for the remainder of the season with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, Wembanyama, who appeared in 46 games averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and a league-leading 3.8 blocks per game, was on pace for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, a spot on 1-of-3 All-NBA squads and potentially the league's Most Improved Player of the Year Award.

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama
February 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Chuck’s Global Stars forward Victor Wembanyama (1) of the San Antonio Spurs warms up before the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Instead, he'll be ineligible for any and all postseason awards due to falling below the 65-game minimum threshold set by the league.

When he comes back, however? He'll likely look to pick up right where he left off.

And he still won't stop shooting.

Related Articles

Sandro Mamukelashvili Reminds Spurs What Winning Feels Like

Harrison Barnes' Veteran Impact Goes Beyond Basketball

Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News