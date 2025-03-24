San Antonio Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama Tops Unexpected NBA List
SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama was always supposed to be a shooter. At the very least, he knew that.
"Stop shooting?" Wembanyama asked rhetorically. "Never."
Several times to begin the season, the 21-year-old found himself struggling from the field, yet continued to fire up shots. Nobody on the San Antonio Spurs' bench was upset by that.
"Vic's confidence never wavers," Chris Paul said. "It's so dope to see ... he knows the next one is going in. That's big, to continue to shoot it."
On the season, Wembanyama sits atop a surprising list. In Year 2, the 7-footer averaged the most 3-pointers attempted by a center at 8.8 per game — nearly three more than the next highest, Minnesota Timberwolves star Naz Reid.
Additionally, Wembanyama and Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner are the only two centers to be in the top five for both 3s made and shots blocked. The latter stat might not even be passed this season.
Before being sidelined for the remainder of the season with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, Wembanyama, who appeared in 46 games averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and a league-leading 3.8 blocks per game, was on pace for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, a spot on 1-of-3 All-NBA squads and potentially the league's Most Improved Player of the Year Award.
Instead, he'll be ineligible for any and all postseason awards due to falling below the 65-game minimum threshold set by the league.
When he comes back, however? He'll likely look to pick up right where he left off.
And he still won't stop shooting.
Related Articles
Sandro Mamukelashvili Reminds Spurs What Winning Feels Like
Harrison Barnes' Veteran Impact Goes Beyond Basketball
Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality