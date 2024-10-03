Spurs Training Camp: Is Stephon Castle's Jump Shot A Genuine Problem?
SAN ANTONIO — Overreactions seem to have become a staple of any touted NBA rookie.
For San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle, the concern has always been there. After switching from a point guard in high school to an off-ball shooting guard with the UConn Huskies, he had to make an adjustment to his game. And why?
The Huskies didn't need another star. They were en route to a second NCAA championship in as many tries and simply needed a player who could play in a system and make them better.
Castle was that guy. Now, he's joining a Spurs team in need of a point guard they can count on for years, or at the very least, a 2-guard who can play next to an elite-level point guard. His skills, once again, will be need to be adjusted — and many of them have.
The one that stands out, however, is his jump shot, especially from 3.
During Day 2 of the practice, the guard was seen getting shots up from behind the arc while San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich watched. He made two in a row in the clip, but before that, missed five straight.
Unsurprisingly, players miss shots during practice. But for a guard who shot 20 percent from 3 during Summer League and 26 percent in college, it does raise some eyebrows.
Is it slightly off putting? Sure. A genuine concern? Yes, if it doesn't improve.
But Castle is determined to not let that be the case.
"I've just been working on it constantly," he said following the Spurs' first practice, "just getting a lot of reps in ... being in here, whether it's by myself, with my teammates or with one of the video guys."
Depending on how San Antonio's starting lineup shakes out — not even Popovich can answer that question just yet — Castle could find himself getting ample time next to Chris Paul, who's set to be one of his biggest mentors next season.
Beyond him, it's Popovich. The man who stood, hands behind his back, watching Castle put up shot after shot. He didn't look animated, or concerned. And likely because he wasn't.
"He just told me to be myself and I'll be fine," Castle explained of what he's learned under Popovich. "He knows how hard I work, how hard I play on the court. He knows my versatility.
"He's just telling me not to change anything (and) be myself."
Having confidence in his own game will be paramount for Castle's improvement. Specifically from 3, the mechanics of his shot are in good shape. And for a rookie, that's where the bigger concern should lie.
The rest is up to the development staff — one of which includes Spurs Summer League coach Kenny Trevino, who watched him the most in Las Vegas.
“He’s really good with the ball in his hands," Trevino, a team video coordinator during the regular season, said. "But he’s also savvy enough that he can make plays off ball, too."
As Castle continues soak up the wisdom from his teammates, he'll continue to implement it into his game. When he's told to be himself, he will. If he's told to keep shooting, he will.
He knows how important it is after all.
"It's a skill that you got to have in the NBA," the rookie said. "Especially now that I'm being more off the ball ... so (I'm) trying to sharpen up as much of that as I can."
As he works on it, his shot will come. It might not be the premiere piece of his game, but he doesn't need it to be. Neither do the Spurs.
He just needs to be himself.
“He never gets rushed, sped up or anything," Spurs point guard Tre Jones said. "He has a real good size to him. He’s going to be a really good defender.
His jumpshot will continue to develop, and he’s going to be a great player.”
