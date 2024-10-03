Spurs Training Camp: With Devin Vassell Out, Who Starts for San Antonio?
With training camp underway and preseason games starting in less than a week, Coach Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs are ready to compete.
At Media Day on Monday, Popovich said he hadn’t decided on a starting five yet, aside from the rising star Victor Wembanyama, naturally.
“I’m thinking Victor’s going to start, because I’m really smart,” he said. “After that, who the hell knows. We’ll see. It’s up to them. They’ll show me.”
READ MORE: Gregg Popovich Looking Forward To Season of Improvement
The implication is that four of the five starting spots this season are up for grabs, and it’s anyone’s game. That being said, here are some predictions for the starting squad to begin the 2024-25 NBA season:
1) Victor Wembanyama
Popovich said it himself: he recognizes Wembanyama’s talent and potential as a young player and everything he brings to the team. His performance last season proved how big of a threat he can be on both ends of the floor, quieting doubters who said he wouldn’t adjust well to the demands of the NBA. Wembanyama defies expectations of a player his size with his ball handling ability, the fluidity of his motion, and consistent health.
With Wembanyama on the court and the right pieces around him, the Spurs are capable of beating any team.
2) Chris Paul
Easily the best pick-and-roll point guard of his generation, having Chris Paul on the floor will undoubtedly elevate the Spurs’ offensive efficiency. His aptitude for passing made teammates on past teams reach their full scoring potential by creating opportunities nearly every possession. However, the 39-year-old might be on the other side of his best years. Paul should definitely be named to the starting lineup, but he might be more effective in a guard rotation.
By splitting his minutes with another guard coming off the bench, likely Tre Jones, Paul should be well-rested and prepared for any moments that call for his poise, confidence and command on the court.
3) Jeremy Sochan
After starting 73 of the 74 games he played last season, Jeremy Sochan will likely be returning to the starting squad, only in a different capacity. Last season, Popovich experimented with Sochan at point guard, but the power forward struggled to create opportunities for his teammates. With Chris Paul added to the roster, Sochan should return to his more traditional role of a forward, giving him back the flexibility to move and create space like he prefers.
READ MORE: Spurs' Jeremy Sochan Ready to Thrive at 'Natural' Position
The forward is one of San Antonio’s best defenders, but he needs to contribute more on offense to get wins. To solidify his spot in the starting lineup, Sochan needs to deliver a consistent mid-range jump shot and limit turnovers and mistakes whenever he can.
4) Harrison Barnes
Another veteran addition to the roster this summer, Harrison Barnes is a versatile forward who scores and defends consistently. His role will primarily be to stretch the floor and create space for Wembanyama near the basket. One of Barnes’ biggest strengths is his catch-and-shoot game. Last season, he averaged 20 points per game and shot a higher percentage from beyond the arc than any Spurs starter last season at 38 percent.
Barnes also played in every game the last two NBA seasons, which should be a huge advantage for a team that previously struggled with injuries.
5) Keldon Johnson
With Devin Vassell out with a foot injury, the second guard in this lineup will be Keldon Johnson. Over the last few seasons, Johnson has transitioned from one of the team’s leaders to one of the best role players. His role on the team has changed dramatically since the 2021-22 season, especially with the additions of Wembanyama last season and now Barnes and Paul this season. Johnson should contribute a consistent mid-range jump shot this season, but needs to improve his awareness on defense to be a true asset to this team.
He will likely switch back to a 6th man role when Vassell returns from injury.
San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated
Wembanyama Adds 25 Pounds Ahead of 2nd NBA Season with Spurs
Wembanyama is 'Funnier' as Spurs Prepare for New Season
Chris Paul and Gregg Popovich, Once Rivals, Now Set to Join Forces