Victor Wembanyama's 1st Outing Wasn't Pretty, But Maybe That's A Good Thing
Gregg Popovich, before the first game of the San Antonio Spurs' regular season, provided a unique answer when asked if he'd had a restful sleep the night prior.
"It was really weird," the coach said.
Perhaps some first-game jitters? Certainly not.
Not for a coach with 29 straight years at the helm of the San Antonio franchise, and especially not for someone as nonchalant as him.
But throw a false fire alarm and a forced evacuation just after midnight into the mix? Suddenly, it made a little more sense.
The visiting hotel in Dallas that was housing the Spurs for the night explained that it was a maintenance worker — a painter — who'd cause the mishap. That they must have tripped it while working on a wall.
Neither Popovich, nor Jeremy Sochan, who took to Instagram to document the event and blame some Mavericks fan, bought it.
"You have painters in at midnight?" Popovich asked. "That's kind of strange."
As strange as it might have been, the Spurs moved on rather quickly. No investigation needed. Instead, they put their focus back on securing what they hoped would be a road upset over Luka Dončić and the Mavericks.
The ordeal, however, stood as the first test of the year.
And it wasn't the only one.
Victor Wembanyama, sipping water out of a small black watter bottle throughout the duration of his media availability, recognized the performance he'd shown in Game 1.
On the night, he reached 17 points and nine rebounds — nearly a double-double — but despite the strong figures, it was the manner in how he reached them that spelled out his struggles. Wembanyama was 5-for-18 from the field, tallied four turnovers and just never found his rhythm.
"If I’m not in rhythm, I’ll miss,” he said simply.
That was apparent. Part of the struggles were blamed on conditioning, as the NBA sophomore hadn't played a full game since losing the gold medal game against Team USA in Paris, which was recent in comparison to some of his teammates without Olympic experience.
That wasn't used as an excuse, but it certainly contributed.
"We have different weapons that we need to know when to use," Wembanyama said. "It’s about getting used to taking shots in the game … taking shots in rhythm."
So, what comes of the Spurs' young star? The initial performance of what was hyped to be a miles-better year for San Antonio wasn't up to par, and it actually stemmed from the star himself.
Perhaps that was a worrying realization. For some, at least.
“I didn’t see that he was in or out of shape," Popovich said. "I didn’t feel that … (I thought) he was fine.”
The silver linings, though many of them were individualistic — that was, Julian Champagnie's strong outing, Harrison Barnes' shot falling and Sochan's comfortability — did shine through. Adding two bona fide veterans seemed to make a difference down the stretch, too, as the Spurs made a comeback bid that would have been ogled over last season.
"There’s no moral victories, but we played a team that went to the NBA Finals," Chris Paul said. "I’m honestly excited about the spurts that I saw and what I know our team is capable of.”
Through it all, Wembanyama kept his poise. He might have struggled on the floor, but he recognized that. In fact, he stands as one of the players with the most still to learn.
He's talented, as is the entire Spurs' young core, but Thursday night was a needed teaching moment. There wasn't a game plan, as Popovich explained, but there was fight. Mistakes, too.
That, and a sense that maybe San Antonio wasn't that far behind.
“It was the first game of the season," Wembanyama said before providing his assessment of Dallas. "I didn’t see something special from them … both teams were trying to get used to playing again.”
So, what next?
For one, the Spurs can hope there won't be any more fire drills on the road — though even that provided a moment for them to tackle together. Wembanyama struggled, yes, but he did at the beginning of last season as well.
And this time around, neither he or his teammates will need nearly as much time to regroup.
"Play(ing) loose, playing with confidence and trusting (our) instincts," Barnes said. "That’s something that we’re, as a group, growing into.”
Despite the loss on their record the Spurs can find solace in the growth they showed. The fact that they now have a base on which to improve.
And that their star doesn't take kindly to poor performances.
“One or two games," Wembanyama said when asked about how soon he'll be back in top shape. "It should be quick.”
