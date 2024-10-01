LOOK: Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul Share Comical Moment During Media Day
SAN ANTONIO — It goes without saying that Victor Wembanyama stands out.
Between his physical height, standing 7-foot-4 with an eight-foot wingspan, his tendency to make the highlight reel of any contest he plays in and his overall stoic personality, he's separated himself from other NBA stars — and rather quickly.
In his first season, it was all about what he was able to do. And for a San Antonio Spurs team fresh off a 22-60 season, which ultimately won them the right to draft the Frenchman, it made sense. The pressure was on Wembanyama to perform and elevate the Spurs.
It didn't exactly happen that way.
San Antonio went 22-60 for the second straight season, and at the forefront of their issues was the lack of a point guard, as well as numerous injuries — including one that put Wembanyama on a minutes restriction for a good portion of the year.
Over the offseason, those issues were addressed. The Spurs drafted Stephon Castle with the No. 4 overall pick, signed Chris Paul in free agency and will be returning Charles Bassey and Zach Collins for training camp, now healthy.
READ MORE: Why Spurs Traversed The Offseason The Right Way
Bringing in Paul, especially, is set to thrust the Spurs further along their process of contending in the Western Conference, and the entire team seems fond of his arrival.
Wembanyama made that clear, laughing alongside Paul during a photo shoot before the point guard leaned his arm on him and the pair shared a laugh over whether or not he was the tallest teammate Paul had played with.
Paul kept the jokes coming during his media availability, offering up the one skill he felt he could help Wembanyama improve on.
“I could probably show him how to dunk," he quipped.
Wembanyama might not need any help with such a skill, but there are things he has to learn from the point guard, which Spurs coach Gregg Popovich touched on.
"He’s going to be a great mentor for our young guys," the coach said of the duo. "It’s important in a player’s development. ... Even Victor, obviously he’s super talented, but he needs that also.”
As the season ramps up, Paul's on-court impact will become clearer.
For now, the pair getting off to a good start is a good sign.
San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated
Wembanyama Adds 25 Pounds Ahead of 2nd NBA Season with Spurs
Wembanyama is 'Funnier' as Spurs Prepare for New Season
Chris Paul and Gregg Popovich, Once Rivals, Now Set to Join Forces