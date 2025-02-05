San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Report
The San Antonio Spurs continue their road trip against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night in the second and final meeting between these two teams.
Their latest game against the Hawks was tightly contested from start until finish where the Spurs won in overtime behind a monster performance from Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs star put up 42 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 4 blocks on 54/47/75 shooting splits.
The Spurs have lost four out of their last five and will be looking to get themselves back in the win column against the Hawks. Wednesday's game has five players listed on the Spurs injury report: De'Aaron Fox, Chris Paul, Charles Bassey, Jordan McLaughlin, and Riley Minix.
De'Aaron Fox, the addition to the Spurs is listed as AVAILABLE for tonight's game.
Chris Paul is listed as QUESTIONABLE with a left index finger sprain.
Charles Bassey is out with a left MCL sprain, Jordan McLaughlin is available, and Riley Minix is out due to his two-way contract.
The Hawks have seven players listed on their injury report: Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kobe Bufkin, Clint Capela, Jalen Johnson, Daeqwon Plowden, and Cody Zeller.
Trae Young is listed as PROBABLE with right Achilles tendinitis.
Bogdan Bogdanovic is OUT as he is not with the team.
Kobe Bufkin is out with right shoulder surgery, Clint Capela is out with back spasms, Jalen Johnson is out with left shoulder surgery, Daeqwon Plowden is questionable due to his two-way contract, and Cody Zeller is not with the team.
The San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks will face off Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. EST
