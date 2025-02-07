San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report
After a thrilling win against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, the San Antonio Spurs have a chance to gain some solid momentum against the struggling Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.
Fresh off of their trade for De'Aaron Fox, the Spurs, and Victor Wembanyama should have a clear advantage over the Hornets.
The San Antonio Spurs have four players listed on their injury report: Charles Bassey, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix.
Charles Bassey is out due to a left MCL sprain, David Duke Jr. is out due to a G League two-way, Harrison Ingram is out due to a G League two-way, and Riley Minix is out due to a G League two-way. Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox are both listed as available.
The Charlotte Hornets have six players listed on their injury report: LaMelo Ball, Josh Green, Tre Mann, Brandon Miller, Josh Okogie, and Grant Williams.
LaMelo Ball is questionable with a left ankle sprain.
Josh Green is probable with right calf tightness, Tre Mann is out with a disc herniation, Brandon Miller is out with right wrist ligament repair, Josh Okogie is out with a left hamstring strain, and Grant Williams is out with a right ACL repair.
The Hornets are severely shorthanded against a very healthy San Antonio Spurs. The two teams face off at 7:00 p.m. EST on Friday.
