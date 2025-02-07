Inside The Spurs

San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

There are 10 players listed on the San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Jan 12, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots over Charlotte Hornets forwards JT Thor (21) and forward Miles Bridges (0) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots over Charlotte Hornets forwards JT Thor (21) and forward Miles Bridges (0) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a thrilling win against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, the San Antonio Spurs have a chance to gain some solid momentum against the struggling Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

Fresh off of their trade for De'Aaron Fox, the Spurs, and Victor Wembanyama should have a clear advantage over the Hornets.

The San Antonio Spurs have four players listed on their injury report: Charles Bassey, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix.

Charles Bassey is out due to a left MCL sprain, David Duke Jr. is out due to a G League two-way, Harrison Ingram is out due to a G League two-way, and Riley Minix is out due to a G League two-way. Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox are both listed as available.

The Charlotte Hornets have six players listed on their injury report: LaMelo Ball, Josh Green, Tre Mann, Brandon Miller, Josh Okogie, and Grant Williams.

LaMelo Ball is questionable with a left ankle sprain.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball
Jan 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Josh Green is probable with right calf tightness, Tre Mann is out with a disc herniation, Brandon Miller is out with right wrist ligament repair, Josh Okogie is out with a left hamstring strain, and Grant Williams is out with a right ACL repair.

The Hornets are severely shorthanded against a very healthy San Antonio Spurs. The two teams face off at 7:00 p.m. EST on Friday.

Related Articles

De'Aaron Fox, Victor Wembanyama Spearhead Spurs' New Era

Breaking Down San Antonio Spurs After NBA Trade Deadline

NBA Fans React to De'Aaron Fox Trade to San Antonio Spurs

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

Home/News