San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers Injury Report
Continuing to piecemeal their availability, San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle will make his preseason debut against the Indiana Pacers on Monday evening.
"I'm super excited," Castle said after shootaround. "I got to be on the sideline and watch for a couple of games, but it's always good to be out there on the court."
Castle joins Dylan Harper, Victor Wembanyama, and Devin Vassell on the Spurs' AVAILABLE list. In the final two games of their preseason slate, they plan to play every player who can, though Castle might have been the lone exception.
"He's had a heck of a preseason and leading up to it, so he's not someone I was trying to see a bunch of in the preseason anyway," Spurs coach Johnson said. "I'd rather have him get healthy."
Spurs at Pacers: Injury Report
Entering their five-game preseason slate, Castle, Harper, Vassell, De'Aaron Fox, Jeremy Sochan, Kelly Olynyk, and Jordan McLaughlin were all sidelined with various ailments. Victor Wembanyama's return to NBA basketball marked the biggest positive development.
"We haven't had the authenticity of a high-stakes game, yet," Wembanyama said after facing the Guangzhou Loong Lions, "but ... it feels great."
The same went for Vasell and Harper.
"I’m just excited to lace these bad boys up," Vassell said. "I’m excited to see how good we’re going to be this year. We’re just going to take it day by day.”
"(I've) just (got to go) out there, play hard," Harper added. "Focus on the defensive side and go with the flow of the game. Don't try to force anything."
Sochan, Olynyk, Fox, and McLaughlin will remain OUT against the Jazz. Per Spurs coach Mitch Johnson, all players are practicing well and ramping up.
McLaughlin is expected to be ready for Friday's preseason finale against Indiana; Olynyk and McLaughlin are hopeful for the Spurs' regular season opener against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 22.
"We're going to take a conservative approach, as we always have," Johnson said, doubling down on the team's recovery plan.
Through three preseason games, San Antonio is 3-0. Monday night will be a chance to remain undefeated as the regular season draws nearer. Tipoff between the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers from Gainbridge Fieldhouse is set for 7 p.m. EST.