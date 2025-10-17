San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Report
A couple of injury blows won't slow down the San Antonio Spurs.
Ahead of their final preseason game against the Indiana Pacers, both Jeremy Sochan and Lindy Waters III have been unexpectedly downgraded to OUT, per the team. Sochan suffered a wrist sprain in practice; Waters is set to undergo an eye procedure to correct an "issue" spotted during his preseason physical.
Both players are now expected to miss the team's regular-season opener against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 22. Sochan is on track to return two or three games into the season alongside De'Aaron Fox — who is still dealing with an offseason hamstring injury.
Waters, meanwhile, is targeting a post-Halloween return.
Spurs vs. Pacers: Injury Report
Both squads will be slightly depleted on Friday evening.
Johnny Furphy and Quenton Jackson are QUESTIONABLE, while all three of T.J. McConnell, Kam Jones, and Tyrese Haliburton — who won't play in 2025-26 — are OUT for the Pacers.
Jordan McLaughlin, who hasn't played since the end of the regular season last year, is the only new addition for the Spurs. He's PROBABLE against Indiana, while Sochan, Fox, Kelly Olynyk, and Adam Flagler remain OUT.
"We're missing a few, but we've competed and we've asked a lot of them physically in this first week of camp," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said of San Antonio's availability. "And so bumps and bruises come with that."
A win to conclude the Spurs' preseason slate won't mean much, especially if it comes with another cluster of turnovers, but it will serve as a barometer. And one more chance for Victor Wembanyama to test the runway.
"We haven't had the authenticity of a high stakes game, yet," Wembanyama said after the team's preseason opener, "but ... it feels great."
Johnson and the rest of the team feel it, too.
"We're just trying to stack good days," Johnson said. "(The winning) is a byproduct of what they've been doing. You feel good about that."
"We've just got to keep it going," Stephon Castle added, noting that the Spurs have yet to lose in the preseason.
Tipoff from Frost Bank Center between the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers is set for 8 p.m. EST Friday evening.