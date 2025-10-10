San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz Injury Report
One by one, the San Antonio Spurs are trending toward being fully healthy.
Entering their five-game preseason slate, De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, Kelly Olynyk, and Jordan McLaughlin were all out, dealing with various ailments. Wembanyama's return to NBA basketball marked the biggest positive development.
"We haven't had the authenticity of a high stakes game, yet," Wembanyama said after facing the Guangzhou Loong Lions, "but ... it feels great."
Olynyk is still recovering from an offseason heel surgery, while Fox continues to rehab an offseason hamstring injury that's expected to keep him sidelined past the Spurs' regular season opener against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 22. Castle, who sustained a bruised knee during the team's Silver & Black scrimmage last week, will be perhaps the soonest to return.
"He's feeling better, which is positive," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "We'll just kind of see how the thing continues to heal and get better. But I don't think it's anything long-term. Just got to get him right."
Injury Report: Spurs vs. Jazz
Wednesday evening, the Spurs added Devin Vassell to the list of healthy players. Citing his first full, healthy offseason to train, Vassell made clear his personal expectations.
"I’m just excited to lace these bad boys up," the forward said. "I’m excited to see how good we’re going to be this year. We’re just going to take it day by day.”
Dylan Harper is making his preseason debut in Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. He joins Vassell and Wembanyama on the AVAILABLE list. His next challenge is shaking off any nerves.
"First-game jitters," Harper said at shootaround, "but (I've) just (got to go) out there, play hard. Focus on the defensive side and go with the flow of the game. Don't try to force anything."
Sochan, Olynyk, Fox, Casle, and McLaughlin will remain OUT against the Jazz. Per Spurs coach Mitch Johnson, all players are practicing well and ramping up.
"We'd rather be too long than too short," he said of the team's general recovery mindset.
Through two preseason games, San Antonio is 2-0. Friday night will be a chance to remain undefeated as the regular season draws nearer. Tipoff between the Spurs and Jazz from Frost Bank Center is set for 8 p.m. EST.