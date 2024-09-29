Spurs Week: What Was the Best Game of Victor Wembanyama's Rookie Campaign?
It's hard to single out one particular performance in a rookie campaign as astonishing as that of Victor Wembanyama.
The reigning Rookie of the Year had immense expectations placed on him before stepping on the court as a San Antonio Spur for the first time, but once he did, it didn't take long for those expectations to be me, and even exceeded.
Whether it be dominating offensive displays or posting a ridiculous amounts of blocked shots, Wembanyama had several games throughout last season that would be considered career games for a significant proportion of NBA talent.
His best game might be considered the 38-point, 10-rebound win over the Phoenix Suns in November, or the 33-point,18-rebound, nine-block outing he had against the Philadelphia 76ers in January, but one just sticks out a little more.
March 29, 2024: The day Wembanyama dropped an absurd double-double on the New York Knicks.
At this point, the Knicks and Spurs were in very different places in their respective conferences. New York was towards the top of the East off the back of Jalen Bruson, while San Antonio was at the bottom of the West. With less than a month before the playoffs began, each team's importance of a win contrasted.
That didn't stop Wembanyama from expanding on what heights he could reach in his rookie season, which the Knicks were quickly subject to.
After a quiet first quarter, the rookie unleashed for 12 points in the second en route to a 74-57 San Antonio lead at halftime. It seemed that a win was within reach for the Spurs, potentially upsetting a team competing for a championship.
Well, Brunson wasn't going to accept that without a fight.
The guard erupted for 24 points in the third quarter, putting New York within three points almost single-handedly. All of a sudden, Wembanyama was needed to step back up and hold off a comeback. And that he did.
Wembanyama added 13 more points in a back and forth final quarter. It was he and Brunson who didactic much of the score for their teams, but ultimately, the rookie beat out the veteran.
“He’s going to be one of the greatest players this game has seen,” Brunson said. “Just the way he’s built. What he’s been able to do so far. I have a lot of respect for him.”
Tied at 119-119 with 1:29 left in the game, Wembanyama caught an alley-oop from Devin Vassell and slammed it through the net, but Brunson followed up by knocking down a bank-shot over Tre Jones. After misses from them both, Wembanyama found himself on the free-throw line with 24 seconds remaining.
Free throw one? Good. Free throw two? Also good.
The Knicks had one more chance to either tie or win the game, but Miles McBride's 3-point jumper clanked off the rim, falling into Wembanyama's hands for his 20th and final rebound of the game.
Wembanyama's final statline? A total of 40 points, 20 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block on 13-of-22 shooting from the field and 4-of-9 shooting from behind the arc. It may have been rivaled by Brunson's 61 points, but regardless, it was a performance to remember.
Wembanyama made sure to give Brunson his flowers, too.
“I’ve never seen so much greatness before,” Wembanyama said. “The season has been going on for just some months. I’ve just witnessed so much greatness and I want to be a part of it. I always wanted to, but more and more seeing that I’m already able to compete with those guys."
The performance — and win — didn't necessarily prove anything, but it simply helped cement Wembanyama as the brightest young star across the league. Few players could go out and have a 40/20 game, and those that can are typically MVP winners.
Everyone already knew he was on that track, but it was yet another instance that showed why he was.
It affirmed that Wembanyama has that potential to not only be that down the road, but as soon as his sophomore year. San Antonio looked far on the outside of the playoffs last season, but he's the player that can bring the franchise back to playoff relevancy, he just needed an improved core around him.
The win may not have mattered much in the grand scheme of the Spurs' season, but it did show Wembanyama can go toe-to-toe with the stars of the NBA as a rookie — and beat them. There weren't a lot of wins to celebrate throughout the year, but when they did, he was the leading factor.
As the 2024-25 season approaches, expect more performances from Wembanyama to that caliber.
