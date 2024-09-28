Spurs Week: Previewing the San Antonio Spurs' Shooting Guard Unit
While the San Antonio Spurs' shooting guard unit isn't quite as prominent — or plentiful — as their point guards, there isn't any denying the impact having a strong shooting-heavy guard.
For the Silver & Black, Devin Vassell leads the pack. He's an extremely strong scorer who can make his shots just as well as he can create them, and on defense, he doesn't let up. If there was any inklings of him being solely a shooter, Gregg Popovich shut those down rather quickly.
"We tried to kind of convince him that he sells himself short if he just thinks of himself as a shooter," the coach explained. "He has so much more."
With Vassell at the helm, the Spurs have a strong scoring option who doubles as a leader, especially if he's to become Victor Wembanyama's right-hand man. But who else sits beneath him?
Let's take a look:
Spurs SG Tier 1: Vassell
It isn't always the case to have a player solely fit the shooting guard mold. Strong shooters like Harrison Barnes and potentially Harrison Ingram, despite their accuracy, tend to play more of a forward role, but Vassell breaks the norm.
Standing 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, the fifth-year veteran shines most on offense, and when he's on-target, he can be lethal from 3-point range. That's been his calling card through his young career, but as he continues to expand his game, his value only increases with it.
The biggest thing holding Vassell back, however, is his health.
Two seasons ago, the shooting guard made it his mission to miss as little time as possible after sitting for two months with a knee injury. For the most part, he held his word, but missed the final eight games of the season and is now set to miss more time to begin this year.
Extended time is going to continue to be a problem for Vassell if he isn't able to remain healthy, but if he does hit the ground running upon his return, he'll likely show just the kind of producer he can be for the Spurs, and that on its own is why he gets his own tier.
Spurs SG Tier 2: Branham, Boston Jr.
Considering how many players fit the point guard mold, it makes sense to have just a few players in the "depth chart" behind Vassell. There' an argument to be made for both Julian Champagnie and Blake Wesley, but we're going to say that the former is a small forward and the latter a point guard.
Malaki Branham, however, fits the mold of a true shooting guard more-so than a point guard. He's shifty and can attack the rim, but where his skillset differs is his shooting ability and ceiling.
Last season, Branham finished third in 3-point shooting percentage of players returning to the team — first and second going to Vassell and Champagnie — and while he might not be the most voluminous shooter next year, his high mark provides the Spurs with a good option.
Behind him, Brandon Boston Jr. — a player invited to training camp — will have a shot to show off his shooting ability and playmaking on a team in need of such a skill. If he performs, he could find himself with a two-way deal, meanwhile Branham will be looking to ramp up for a strong year of production.
It isn't quite make-or-break for Branham, but he's got some work ahead of him.
