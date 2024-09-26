Spurs Week: Previewing the San Antonio Spurs' Point Guard Unit
Every good team has its point guard.
The San Antonio Spurs, despite having an All-Star caliber talent in Victor Wembanyama as a versatile big man, are no exception.
In fact, last season, that seemed to be holding them back. Yes, Gregg Popovich’s squad is young, and yes, it has a long way to go development-wise, but there wasn’t a bona fide point guard of the future on the bench or in the starting lineup last season.
READ MORE: Why Spurs Traversed The Offseason The Right Way
That’s what Stephon Castle was brought in to become. And in front of him, Chris Paul.
They begin the “tier” system by themselves in what can be called “The rookie and the vet.” And the others?
Let’s check them out:
Spurs PG Tier 1: Castle, Paul
Chris Paul easily has the most experience and knowledge to impart on his teammates. In his prime, he was the undisputed “Point God,” and while he might not what he used to be, he still has more left in the tank.
Joining Wembanyama and the Spurs was a chance for him to prove that while also reaping the benefits of a generational talent still learning his way. Paul will be a mentor of sorts to him, Castle and everyone else, but that’s not the whole story.
I'm not a coach," Paul said over the offseason. "There is definitely things to be learned and all this stuff. But I come in trying to learn from these guys.
”The thing that connects us all is this game, and us always trying to get better."
WATCH: How Will Chris Paul Help Stephon Castle Next Season?
As much Castle is learning from Paul, so, too, will Paul from Castle. The idea of the mentor-mentee relationship is well in the works, and while Paul might see starting minutes early in the season, San Antonio can consider it a win if Castle takes over as each game plays out.
Castle is — in a perfect world — the Spurs’ guy. But who falls underneath him?
Spurs PG Tier 2: Jones, Wesley, Cissoko
Beneath Paul and Castle — assuming the latter develops as he’s expected to — is a plethora of talent that the Spurs can look to off the bench.
Last season, it was Tre Jones who ultimately got the starting nod after playing mostly off the bench alongside Zach Collins, who was also relegated to the second unit.
READ MORE: How Collins, Jones 'Provide Stability' in Bench Roles
This season, Jones will likely head back to the bench, providing the Spurs a solid backup option. But competing for those minutes next to him will be Blake Wesley, Sidy Cissoko and potentially Malachi Flynn, should he make the full-time roster.
Both Wesley and Cissoko have strong defensive presences, but they’ll need to elevate their shooting and offensive prowess in order to earn a rotational spot. Meanwhile, it’s Jones who has the spot to lose.
Even if it is him who retains a majority of the bench minutes, however, that’s not necessarily a negative for San Antonio — especially if Castle and/or Paul find a groove.
Spurs PG Tier 3: Duke Jr., Nelson Jr., Flynn
Rounding out the point guard unit for the Spurs is a player already signed to a two-way deal, and two others with something to prove in training camp.
Malachi Flynn was a summer acquisition for the Spurs, who signed the former Detroit Piston to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal. The move gave them flexibility to either convert his contract in exchange for waiving another player, or to let him walk without repurcussion.
Meanwhile, Jameel Nelson Jr. is the latest signing for the team, with his deal being an exhibit-10 for the duration of camp. Should he excel, he’d be in contention for San Antonio’s lone two-way vacancy alongside David Duke Jr.
Flynn is explosive and shifty, while Duke and Nelson have strong attacking tendencies and all three stand chances at impacting the Spurs’ lineup, even in limited capacity.
It’s just a matter of who does it best early in preseason and throughout training camp.
San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated
San Antonio Spurs Promote Gorgui Dieng to Assistant General Manager of Austin Spurs
'Huge Global Star': How Victor Wembanyama is Spearheading NBA's Competitive Parity
Former Spur Praises Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle & Young Team's Future