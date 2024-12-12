San Antonio Spurs: Will They Trade Up or Stay Put in Deep 2025 NBA Draft?
The upcoming class of NBA rookies is considered to be a deep one and San Antonio could be in perfect position to capitalize on that.
The Spurs control six draft picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, including two of their own and two protected-first round picks. Those six draft picks are:
- Spurs’ 1st Round Pick
- Hawks’ 1st Round Pick
- Bulls’ 1st Round Pick (Protected from 1-10)
- Hornets’ 1st Round Pick (Protected from 1-14)
- Spurs’ 2nd Round Pick
- Pelican’s 2nd Round Pick
Based on the current NBA standings, San Antonio would have three first round picks (its own, Atlanta’s and Chicago’s). The Hornets are tied for the third-fewest wins in the NBA this season with seven. Chicago is 10-15, but based on tiebreakers would earn the No. 10 spot in the playoff seeding.
The Spurs, for what it’s worth, are 12-12 and would be just outside the playoffs, but in the lottery. Realistically, San Antonio is looking at most three – but more likely two – mid first round draft picks and two second round picks.
So, would San Antonio be better off keeping those picks or combining them to move up in draft class for an elite prospect to pair with Victor Wembanyama?
Truthfully, that decision can’t be made until the season ends and we have better idea of how recent draft picks Stephon Castle (2024), Harrison Ingram (2024) and Sidy Cissoko (2023) play the rest of the season.
But with four first round draft picks (plus more in future years) and two second-round draft picks in 2025, the Spurs could potentially trade up and select one of the draft’s best prospects (Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, etc.).
Or there could just be some leftover magic from 1997 or 2023 and the Spurs don’t have to trade any picks.