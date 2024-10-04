'Perfect Timing': Zach Collins 'Feeling Great' After Shoulder Surgery, Ready for Season
Although he isn’t a regular starter, Zach Collins possesses immense value to the San Antonio Spurs.
Not only is he set to serve as the backup to Victor Wembenyama once again, but the sixth-year big man is also the third-most experienced player on the team behind Harrison Barnes and Chris Paul.
His projected role made his comments during media days especially encouraging. Collins tore his right shoulder labrum in the regular-season finale against the Detroit Pistons and underwent surgery that same month.
However, Collins seems to be good to go heading into the 2024-25 season.
“I feel like the bullet hit me, but it didn’t wound me too much,” Collins said. “It was perfect timing because we have such a long summer, so I had plenty of time to get right. Shoulder’s (been) feeling great for a while now. It’s just about ramping up.”
The lengthy offseason allowed Collins to hone in on other aspects of his game that didn’t involve the use of his right shoulder. Luckily for him, he was also able to get started relatively soon after the procedure.
“I’ve been on the floor since probably May,” Collins said. “A lot of it was left-handed stuff. But I’ve been able to run and do footwork and agility stuff a week after surgery."
Another area Collins was able to work on was his shooting. His 3-point percentage, for example, dipped from 37.4 in 2022-23 to 32 last season, a trend that he’d likely prefer to go in the other direction.
“I’ve been able to work on a lot of form shooting since the middle of the summer, probably July,” Collins said. “Slowly back into it as my shoulder got better and better. I feel great. I’ve had a lot of time to work on my legs, work on my base.”
More importantly, Collins will hope to be as available as possible for San Antonio. He played in 69 games with 29 starts last season, both of which were career-highs.
Now, with a healthy shoulder, Collins is in a solid position to at least replicate what he accomplished last season.
“The worst part of injuries is missing games, sitting on the sideline and not being able to be out there with your guys,” Collins said. “Luckily, none of that’s going to happen (this season).”
