Several Key Players Downgraded Before Nuggets-Spurs Game
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs weren't looking for any grace down the final seven-game stretch of their regular season. They got some anyway.
An hour prior to tipoff between the Spurs and Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena, Nuggets coach Michael Malone addressed the media and delivered an unexpected injury update. Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. — all of whom were listed as QUESTIONABLE on the team's official injury report — were downgraded to OUT.
All five stars are dealing with various ailments, but after a double-overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday night, it seems the move was made more for rest purposes than anything else.
The cast and crew for both sides were already expected to be slim, as the Spurs have been without Victor Wembanyama since Feb. 20 and De'Aaron Fox since March 13. Add on Charles Bassey, who has been nursing a bone bruise on his left knee since Feb. 25, Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, and Keldon Johnson, and you have a skeleton crew in San Antonio.
"Jeremy is getting better," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson assured of Sochan. "When you have a back spasm like that and then you have to travel that is not going to be setting him up in the best place."
Johnson added that Sochan will potentially be available on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but until then, his status — and the rest of San Antonio's core — remain unknown.
Tipoff from Ball Arena is set for 9 p.m. EST Wednesday afternoon.
