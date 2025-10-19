Spurs' Depth to be Tested vs. Mavericks Without Key Rotation Pieces
Three days ahead of their regular-season opener, the San Antonio Spurs have their 18-man roster set.
Adam Flagler, Micah Potter and Stanley Umude — all previously on training camp contracts — were waived Saturday afternoon before the league's Oct. 20 deadline. San Antonio now has 15 guaranteed contracts and three two-way players in Riley Minix, David Jones-Garcia and Harrison Ingram.
Still, the team's depth will be on full display against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 22 without several rotation pieces. De'Aaron Fox, Jeremy Sochan and Lindy Waters III are all likely to be OUT.
Spurs Missing Pieces Opening Night
San Antonio went undefeated in its five-game preseason slate behind a productive return from Victor Wembanyama, who saw his first action since his deep vein thrombosis diagnosis in February.
Julian Champagnie filled in from beyond the arc; a duo of Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle handled facilitation duties. That pairing is still waiting on Fox.
"Having three talented, high-IQ guards who share similar positions is a plus for us," Castle said. "Us being on the court together, we’ll be able to feed off each other pretty well.”
Fox sustained a hamstring injury over the offseason that required no procedure, but rather extensive rehabilitation. Part of it will bleed into the start of the regular season, as the point guard is expected to make his return a few games past the Spurs' meeting with the Mavericks.
“I feel good," Fox assured. "I felt like I could’ve played a little bit ago, but they’re not letting me."
Additionally, Sochan and Waters will also miss the opener. Sochan suffered a wrist sprain in practice between the Spurs' third and fourth preseason games; Waters is set to undergo an eye procedure to correct an "issue" spotted during his preseason physical.
"We're missing a few, but we've competed and we've asked a lot of them physically in this first week of camp," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said of San Antonio's availability. "Bumps and bruises come with that."
Mitch Johnson will expand his rotation to begin the season before the Spurs return to full health. Kelly Olynyk is expected to be AVAILABLE, and is likely to see minutes in place of Sochan, Fox and Waters.
Champagnie, Carter Bryant and even Bismack Biyombo may also benefit from the Spurs' lack of availability to begin the season. How much they play will depend on matchups — an area Johnson is far more prepared for compared to last season.
"It’s my job to set my vision and expectations for the players," the coach said, "and it’s their job to bring that to life.”
The Spurs' depth will be tested to begin the season. And while preseason victories are frivolous, it could provide some momentum when facing the Mavericks; San Antonio hasn't won its regular-season opener since 2021-22.
With or without a fully healthy roster, the Spurs plan to break that streak.