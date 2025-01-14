Spurs Erase Halftime Deficit To Blowout Lakers and Snap Losing Streak
The San Antonio Spurs (19-19) ended a three-game losing streak by going on the road on Monday night and dominating the Los Angeles Lakers (20-17) in the second half for a decisive victory.
The Los Angeles Lakers took a nine-point lead into halftime thanks to strong shooting, particularly from superstar Lebron James who ended the half with 10 points on just four-of-five shooting. However, despite a strong open to the second half for the home side it all fell apart as the Lakers committed six turnovers in the third quarter to let the visitors back in. James finished the game with 18 points, eight assists, five rebounds a steal and a block but had seven turnovers to sour the stat line.
The Spurs utilized a 15-5 run to close the third quarter to seize momentum and enter the fourth quarter tied at 89. San Antonio carried the momentum into the last frame and won the quarter, claiming a 126-102 victory.
Three Spurs finished the night scoring 20 or more points as the road team brought a balanced effort into crypto.com Arena. Superstar Victor Wembanyama carried the largest collective load, scoring 23 points and collecting eight rebounds, with five assists, three steals and two blocks.
Rookie guard Stephon Castle had a huge effort for the Spurs scoring with 23, he scored 14 in the third quarter, serving as a sparkplug in the second half comeback. Castle chipped in four rebounds, two steals and one assist. San Antonio guard Devin Vassell gave the visitors the third big scoring effort filling up the stat sheet to the tune of 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Veteran guard Chris Paul left his mark on the game with 13 points, 10 assists, three rebounds and three steals. His passing effort was his 14th game of the year with 10 or more assists.
San Antonio took advantage of 18 Lakers turnovers, getting out for 13 fast break points while also hammering Los Angeles inside scoring 66 of their 126 points in the paint. Anthony Davis did his best to battle Wembanyama, but didn't get enough from his supporting cast. Davis scored 30 for the Lakers while securing 13 rebounds with two assists, two steals and two blocks.
The Spurs return home for a Wednesday, Friday two-game set against the Memphis Grizzlies in the Frost Bank Center.