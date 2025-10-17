Spurs Exercise Team Options on Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle
It wasn't a question, but the San Antonio Spurs opted to hang on to both Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama.
Thursday afternoon, the Spurs announced that they exercised their third-year team option on Castle and fourth-year option on Wembanyama, securing the pair of rookie-scale contracts through the 2026-27 season.
Per Spurs: "Castle was named the 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year last season and was a unanimous selection to the NBA All-Rookie First Team ... Wembanyama was named a 2025 NBA All Star last year after averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, a league-leading 3.80 blocks."
Spurs Opt In on Castle, Wembanyama
Since his arrival in 2023, Wembanyama has been at the center of the Spurs' rebuild, for better and for worse.
An impressive rookie season didn't translate to wins, but it did raise expectations heading into Year 2. Deep vein thrombosis cut San Antonio's chances at the postseason short in February, though picking up De'Aaron Fox at the NBA Trade Deadline paired with Castle's Rookie of the Year Award seemingly made up for lost time.
Now in his third season, the Spurs are still watching Wembanyama's growth.
"He's going to have the ball in so many spots and be able to affect the game because of the attention he draws," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "For him to make plays for his teammates is really important."
Through four preseason games, Wembanyama's shift of focus has been evident. The Frenchman, now a willing passer, has the strongest supporting cast around him that he's had in three seasons. Castle, especially, is keen on the roster's potential.
"We still have our same core guys," he told Spurs On SI. "I've always been confident in the guys in our locker room. (That) confidence really doesn't change much."
Wembanyama and Castle both have individual accolades under their belt — Wembanyama unanimously won the NBA's Rookie of the Year Award in 2023 — but now have more to chase.
As Castle found out personally, team accolades matter much more.
"I’m happy I can get that off my chest now," Castle said. "It’s like a weight lifted off my shoulders. One of our goals is to make the playoffs, so that would be a success in Year 2 for me.”