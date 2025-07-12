Spurs Free Agent Makes Surprise Appearance at NBA Summer League
LAS VEGAS — Charles Bassey is currently in unrestricted free agency after his contract with the San Antonio Spurs expired at the end of the season.
In four years in the NBA, the center has played in just 113 games due to several injuries spanning multiple seasons. Friday afternoon, he tacked on one more in fresh colors.
Bassey suited up for the Boston Celtics in the team's first game of the NBA 2K26 Summer League against the Memphis Grizzlies. Prior to the weekend's commencement, he wasn't listed on the roster, so his appearance at Cox Pavilion was surprising.
"It was last minute," Bassey admitted following the game. "I got a call from my agent, and flew out the next day (for training camp). It's been good."
In his Celtics debut, Bassey logged 14 points, 11 rebounds, and a pair of blocks on 7-for-8 shooting from the field. He finished second on the roster in points scored and recorded a team-best plus-20 differential.
Safe to say, he's ready to prove he deserves a rotation spot at the highest level.
"The culture," he said when asked about what drew him to the Celtics.
After dealing Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks, Boston is depleted in the center department. Al Horford's expected departure would only further shore up the position. That leaves Bassey in a favorable position to land a roster spot.
If he remains healthy, it could certainly pay off for the Celtics.