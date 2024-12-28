How the Spurs Are Learning to Win: Lessons from a Gritty Victory
Part of a rebuilding team’s journey is learning how to win games. That includes winnings games it's supposed to win, games it's supposed to lose and games when things don’t go its way.
The San Antonio Spurs (16-15) still have a long way to go on this front (see the three-point loss to the New York Knicks on Christmas), but did show that they're on the right path in learning to how to win Friday night in a 96-87 win against the Brooklyn Nets (12-19).
The Spurs found themselves trailing by 11 points after the first quarter. On one hand, it’s understandable. They’ve played four games in the last eight days, including a hard-fought game against the Knicks two days ago. Victor Wembanyama scored 42 points and made sure the nation knows he’s nearing superstar-status. It was draining both physically and emotionally.
And it showed at the start of Friday’s game with the Nets, who went on an 8-0 run to build a 15-6 lead in the first quarter and allowed the Spurs just two field goals in the final 4:57.
It would’ve been easy for the Spurs to give up, coast for the final 36 minutes and rest up for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. But they didn’t.
San Antonio outscored the Nets 63-40 in the second and third quarters, taking a 74-62 lead in the fourth quarter and never letting Brooklyn to get within striking distance.
That shows San Antonio has an ability to win games that don’t start off well. The presence of veterans such as Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes certainly helps since they have experience similar situations. More importantly, though, they’re showing the Spurs’ young players how it’s done.
Wembanyama may not win a NBA championship with Paul, but whenever the French-native does win one, some of the lessons imparted on him – and every other player and coach – by Paul will have played a role.