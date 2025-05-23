Spurs, Rockets Predicted to Make Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade
SAN ANTONIO — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to find himself in trade rumors across the NBA. Two of his potential suitors are closer than the others.
Namely: the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs.
"They both have the trade chips to satisfy whatever the Bucks demand," Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley wrote in a recent offseason breakdown, "and still have substantial supporting casts in place."
Milwaukee has signaled that any trade for Antetokounmpo wouldn't come easy. If it had its druthers, the talks surrounding the two-time MVP wouldn't exist at all, but with a bleak future and few draft assets, it could come down to stubbornness by the Bucks' front office.
"Maybe the Rockets have to part with one of Alperen Şengün or Jalen Green," Bleacher Report continued, "but they aren't losing both and would still have Amen Thompson leading their young core and, most likely, the championship-experienced Fred VanVleet leading the roster."
As for the Spurs?
"(They) wouldn't touch the Wembanyama-De'Aaron Fox tandem," Bleacher Report wrote, "and could potentially keep two of Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell and the No. 2 pick."
San Antonio has plenty of avenues to explore over the summer, whether they include Antetokounmpo or not. But if they've signaled anything, they won't be willing to sacrifice the youth movement they've been building around Victor Wembanyama. Not now, at least.