Spurs Rookie Dylan Harper Compares His Situation to 11x NBA All-Star
The San Antonio Spurs were the standard for consistency and winning in the NBA from the early 2000s to the mid-2010s, as their core of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginóbili, led by Gregg Popovich, had them contending nearly every season. However, times have changed, as all four of those figures have since retired.
While all those key players are gone, that doesn't mean winning won't return to San Antonio in the near future. Since the start of the calendar year, the Spurs roster has seen massive changes, such as the additions of De'Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper, Carter Bryant, Luke Kornet, and Kelly Olynyk.
Looking at that list of additions, Fox will more than likely play the biggest role of the bunch, as he's expected to serve as the team's starting point guard and is just a few seasons removed from being 11th in MVP voting and Third Team All-NBA. But the player with the highest upside has to be their second-overall pick, Harper, and he sees his new situation similarly to that of an NBA legend.
During an appearance on Carmelo Anthony's podcast, 7 PM In Brooklyn, earlier this summer, Harper compared his situation with the Spurs to that of Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden's when he was starting off with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
“James Harden was with the Thunder and came off the bench for 3-4 years waiting his turn… so everyone gotta wait for theirs," Harper shared.
James Harden's Ascension
After a strong freshman season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, Harden came back even stronger for his sophomore campaign. He led the Pac-10 in scoring (20.1 PPG) and steals (1.7 SPG) en route to earning First Team All-American honors, alongside the likes of Steph Curry and Blake Griffin. He'd declare for the 2009 NBA Draft, being selected third by the OKC Thunder.
Harden's role would grow over the next three seasons, winning Sixth Man of the Year during his third year in the league. However, after the Thunder decided not to meet Harden's contract wishes, he was traded to the Houston Rockets, and the rest is history.
Surely, the Spurs would like to see Harper reach that level Harden did, but likely don't want to have to trade him to see him break out into a star. With a loaded backcourt, it's only a matter of time before San Antonio has to decide on their future at the position.
Related Articles
How Hiring a Former All-Star Can Help Victor Wembanyama
NBA Players React to San Antonio Spurs Champion's Career Announcement
Spurs Announce Big Coaching Decisions for Victor Wembanyama's Third Year