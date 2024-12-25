Spurs Starter, Holiday Edition Dec. 25, 2024: San Antonio to Kick Off NBA's Christmas
NBA referee Jenna Schroeder has been the talk of social media basketball circles since the San Antonio Spurs game at the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, but not because she cursed on national television. It was because she admitted she had made a mistake that led to an elaborate and unusual correction.
"The whole thing was really strange," Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse said during his postgame press conference.
During the second quarter 76ers big man Andre Drummond was assessed his first technical foul after a physical entanglement with Victor Wembanyama, and appeared to call the 20-year-old sensatuion "soft." Moments later, though, Drummond was given a second when Wembanyama hit the floor a second time.
"Just stepped on my foot and I fell," Wembanyama said after the 111-106 loss. "That’s it. I just got tripped. I didn’t mean to fall. I didn’t expect the foul to be called. I just fell."
Drummond had already walked off the floor when the officials reviewed and overturned the call. Then Wembanyama was assessed a technical foul for flopping. Philadelphia guard Tyrese Maxey made the free throw for the technical, but then the foul was called back and the point taken off the board.
While trying to get the game resumed, Schroeder was heard telling the 76ers coaches and bench that she "messed" up," although she didn't use that word (hey, it's Christmas, even if it is Philadelphia), which has gotten the fifth-year referee some praise from everywhere else for admitting that a mistake was made.
So that's where the story ends, right? Not quite. Later in the game, Joel Embiid was ejected after receiving two unsportsmanlike conduct technical fouls and had a heated exchange with Schroeder.
Merry Christmas!
The News
READ: San Antonio Spurs’ Turnover Woes Continue in Tough Loss to Sixers
The San Antonio Spurs came up short on the road Monday night, falling to the Philadelphia 76ers.
2. READ: San Antonio Spurs Forward Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week
Victor Wembanyama was honored after a pair of spectacular performances.
3. READ: Spurs Rumored to Target Kings Star De’Aaron Fox in Bold Trade Move
The San Antonio Spurs might be on the verge of making a major move for a star player.
Today's Schedule
San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks, 11 a.m. CT, ABC
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
On These Dates in Spurs History ...
December 25, 1977: Although the NBA tradition dates back until 1947, the Sprus didn’t play on the holiday until 1977, when it defeated the New Orleans Jazz 115-105. George Gervin led all scorers with 31 points.
December 26, 1976: Larry Kenon made 11 steals at Kansas City to set a franchise record.
December 26, 1986: Point guard Johnny Moore was hospitalized with Desert Fever, which ended his season and cut his career short. Although doctors initially thought the disease would be fatal, he returned to play just another 112 games with the Spurs.
December 26, 1994: Signed Doc Rivers, who played his final NBA games with the Spurs from 1994-96.
December 26, 2021: San Antonio’s win over Detroit was the 600th home win in the AT&T Center. Since moving into the building in 2002, the Spurs had the most home wins of any team in the NBA.
Quote of the Day
"You're away from home so much anyway in this league. I mean, we played a game this season on Christmas. OK, we're off on New Year's because we can't compete with the bowl games on TV, but there's a buck to be made, so we play on- David Robinson
Christmas? Where are the priorities? This Christmas my whole family was in Aspen, having a great time ... everyone except me. They showed it to me on videotape."
The Closer
