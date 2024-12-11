Inside The Spurs

Top High School Prospect Calls Spurs His Preferred NBA Destination: Spurs Starter, Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with the San Antonio Spurs, including news, draft and more.

Joe Gaither

Prolific Prep's AJ Dybantsa scores a basket during a game versus Orangeville Prep on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.
Prolific Prep's AJ Dybantsa scores a basket during a game versus Orangeville Prep on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. / Marc Vasconcellos/The Enterprise / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Top high school prospect AJ Dybantsa publicically decalred his intention to join the BYU Cougars as the 5-star prospect spent time on ESPN's "First Take" on Tuesday to talk basketball and his future with the popular morning show.

Dybantsa is considered the No. 1 player in the Class of 2025 and at 6-foot-9, 210 pounds he appears to have all the makings of an NBA superstar.

While on the ESPN program he revealed his two preferred NBA teams are the San Antonio Spurs and the Orlando Magic. The talented prospect is likely to play just one season before declaring for the 2026 NBA draft. Could he be the next young player to join the Spurs roster following Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle?

The News

1. Just A Minute: What's on the Spurs' Christmas Wishlist?

2. 'Gratitude': After Making History, Chris Paul's Impact on Spurs Clearer Than Ever

3. How to Watch: San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Today's Schedule

No games today.

Next up: San Antonio Spurs @ Portland Trailblazers on Dec. 13 | 9 p.m. CT | Watch

The Full Schedule

The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:

San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule

Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks

Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers

Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers

Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies

Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break

Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons

March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers

April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors

Around the NBA

Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:

1. Doc Rivers Offered Simple Five-Word Description of Damian Lillard's NBA Cup Takeover

2. Peculiar Stat Shows Former Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Stands Alone in NBA Cup History

3. Kyrie Irving Goes 1-on-1 With Luka Doncic in Mavs 'King of the Court' Tournament

OnThis Date in Spurs History ...

December 11, 1984: Acquired Billy Knight from Kansas City for Mark McNamara.

December 11, 1999: David Robinson netted his 17,000th career point during a loss to Washington.

[On Zaza Pachulia’s intent to cause harm to Kawhi Leonard during the 2017 playoffs] “Who gives a damn about what his intent was. You ever heard of manslaughter? You still go to jail, I think, when you’re texting and you kill someone. All I care is all I saw. All I care about is what happened. And the history there exacerbates the whole situation and makes me very angry.”

Gregg Popovich

The Closer

  • Subscribe To Our Newsletter Here
Published |Modified
Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Home/News