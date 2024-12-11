Top High School Prospect Calls Spurs His Preferred NBA Destination: Spurs Starter, Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Top high school prospect AJ Dybantsa publicically decalred his intention to join the BYU Cougars as the 5-star prospect spent time on ESPN's "First Take" on Tuesday to talk basketball and his future with the popular morning show.
Dybantsa is considered the No. 1 player in the Class of 2025 and at 6-foot-9, 210 pounds he appears to have all the makings of an NBA superstar.
While on the ESPN program he revealed his two preferred NBA teams are the San Antonio Spurs and the Orlando Magic. The talented prospect is likely to play just one season before declaring for the 2026 NBA draft. Could he be the next young player to join the Spurs roster following Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle?
The News
1. Just A Minute: What's on the Spurs' Christmas Wishlist?
2. 'Gratitude': After Making History, Chris Paul's Impact on Spurs Clearer Than Ever
3. How to Watch: San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Today's Schedule
No games today.
Next up: San Antonio Spurs @ Portland Trailblazers on Dec. 13 | 9 p.m. CT | Watch
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
Around the NBA
Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:
1. Doc Rivers Offered Simple Five-Word Description of Damian Lillard's NBA Cup Takeover
2. Peculiar Stat Shows Former Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Stands Alone in NBA Cup History
3. Kyrie Irving Goes 1-on-1 With Luka Doncic in Mavs 'King of the Court' Tournament
OnThis Date in Spurs History ...
December 11, 1984: Acquired Billy Knight from Kansas City for Mark McNamara.
December 11, 1999: David Robinson netted his 17,000th career point during a loss to Washington.
[On Zaza Pachulia’s intent to cause harm to Kawhi Leonard during the 2017 playoffs] “Who gives a damn about what his intent was. You ever heard of manslaughter? You still go to jail, I think, when you’re texting and you kill someone. All I care is all I saw. All I care about is what happened. And the history there exacerbates the whole situation and makes me very angry.”- Gregg Popovich
The Closer
- X (formerly twitter) – San Antonio Spurs On SI (@SASonSI)
- Facebook: San Antonio Spurs On SI
- YouTube: San Antonio Spurs On SI (@SpursOnSI)
- Subscribe To Our Newsletter Here