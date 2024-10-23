Inside The Spurs

Spurs vs. Mavericks: How to Watch and Game Information

The San Antonio Spurs are set to go for opening night against the Mavericks.

Mathey Gibson

Mar 19, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots over Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) and guard Luka Doncic (77) in the first half at Frost Bank Center.
Mar 19, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots over Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) and guard Luka Doncic (77) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
The NBA is back, folks.

The San Antonio Spurs are set to tip off their 2024-2025 season against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday in what promises to be an interesting matchup, to say the least.

The Spurs, featuring No. 4 overall pick Stephon Castle and superstar center Victor Wembanyama, enter the season with a blend of young talent and veteran leadership, including newly acquired Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes.

Though San Antonio is expected to face growing pains, they aim to make a strong start against a tough Mavericks team, headlined by All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić.

How To Watch: San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks

San Antonio Spurs vs. Mavericks
Mar 19, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles past San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) in the second half at Frost Bank Center.
  • Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
  • TV Broadcast: TNT
  • Streaming: FUBO, NBA League Pass

