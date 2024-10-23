Spurs vs. Mavericks: How to Watch and Game Information
The San Antonio Spurs are set to go for opening night against the Mavericks.
In this story:
The NBA is back, folks.
The San Antonio Spurs are set to tip off their 2024-2025 season against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday in what promises to be an interesting matchup, to say the least.
The Spurs, featuring No. 4 overall pick Stephon Castle and superstar center Victor Wembanyama, enter the season with a blend of young talent and veteran leadership, including newly acquired Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes.
Though San Antonio is expected to face growing pains, they aim to make a strong start against a tough Mavericks team, headlined by All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić.
How To Watch: San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
- TV Broadcast: TNT
- Streaming: FUBO, NBA League Pass
San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated
Published