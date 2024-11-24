Steve Kerr Comments on Gregg Popovich's Health, Experience With Mitch Johnson
In a media availability last night, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke about his thoughts on Gregg Popovich's health situation and the San Antonio Spurs' interim head coach Mitch Johnson.
"Yeah, I mean, (Popovich) means the world to me," said Kerr of the San Antonio skipper. "It's obviously tough to know that he's going through this medical situation. And I think about him all the time. We've been in touch. (We) just keep communicating, and I know he's going to get well. The doctors are feeling well about that, so I'm very happy about that, but it's always tough to see someone you love who's not healthy."
The Warriors and Spurs encountered eachother in big moments throughout the course of the last decade, and those moments only brought the two head coaches closer together. Over the course of the last two seasons, San Antonio has only managed to beat Kerr's Warriors once in seven meetings.
During Mitch Johnson's time with USA Basketball, he worked closely with Kerr in the team's daily operations. Kerr complimented the interim Spurs head coach in the same availability.
"Mitch is really smart, a great teammate in the coaches room," said Kerr. "He was a big part of all of our conversations pre- and post-practice. He's a really good coach, good guy. I know (Popovich) loves him and feels very strongly about what a good coach he is, and that's what I saw in Las Vegas."
Johnson and the Spurs will look ahead after last night's game against the Warriors to an away matchup with the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. That game tips off at 8 p.m. CT on the Fanduel Sports Network.