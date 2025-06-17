Unexpected News on Potential Kevin Durant Trade to Spurs
The Kevin Durant sweepstakes are heating up this week with reports and rumors hitting headlines every day. The Phoenix Suns are aggressively looking to move on from the star and bring back assets, with the San Antonio Spurs being one of the teams linked to him.
ESPN's Shams Charania went on the Pat McAfee Show today to give the latest on Durant trade talks. He reported that while the Spurs have a level of interest in the 6-foot-11 forward, they haven't been the most aggressive and aren't fully invested in acquiring him. The Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, and Minnesota Timberwolves are the most engaged at the moment.
Charania also dropped another report that the Spurs could be saving their assets to go for a bigger move. San Antonio has their first-round picks intact for the future, including the No. 2 and No. 14 overall picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, as well as a plethora of young players surrounding Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox.
“I think they're going to really be stocking their assets for potentially a bigger move, a bigger player, someone who may fit their timeline," Charania said.
The Athletic reported that Durant prefers San Antonio above all other teams; however, it doesn't seem like the Spurs want him as much.
The biggest concern for teams negotiating, specifically the Timberwolves, is whether Durant will sign a contract extension and prevent a trade from becoming a one-year rental. Durant reportedly has no desire to play for Minnesota, which poses a problem for trade talks.
