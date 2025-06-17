Latest Report on Suns' Asking Price for Kevin Durant
It appears the Kevin Durant sweepstakes are nearing a conclusion, as the 15-time All-Star's trade market has seemingly simmered down in recent days. Various reports have indicated that Durant's preferred destination is San Antonio, though the Spurs haven't shown the same urgency in acquiring him.
A recent report from The Ringer's Kirk Goldsberry suggests that the Suns' initial asking price for Durant caused talks to hit a stalemate and could be why a deal to send Durant to San Antonio fails to materialize.
"I know our friends in San Antonio think the price is too high," Goldsberry said. "The original discussions, including the No. 2 pick and/or Stephon Castle, are not going very well on the Spurs' end of the telephone. I can tell you that."
While San Antonio is reportedly Durant's preferred destination, his camp has also shown interest in the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets in particular. According to a report from Marc Spears of ESPN, Durant initially favored the New York Knicks as a destination, but that idea was shot down due to New York's lack of interest.
The 36-year-old Durant averaged 26.6 points, six rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game in his 17th NBA season. Durant has averaged at least 25 points per game for 16 straight seasons, trailing only Lebron James' 20 in NBA history.
Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that Durant maintained that streak after missing the entire 2020 season with a torn Achilles tendon that he suffered at the age of 30, an age at which that particular injury proves devastating.
