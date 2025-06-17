New Report on Kevin Durant Trade Amid Spurs Rumors
The Kevin Durant trade buzz is the highest it has ever been amid the Phoenix Suns aggressively trying to move the star. As negotiations carry into this week, many wonder if the Suns will move off of him for the price they're asking for.
According to The Athletic, Durant's list of preferred teams includes the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Miami Heat; however, the one that stands above the rest is the Spurs. San Antonio has some of the most enticing assets, including the No. 2 and No. 14 overall picks in the NBA Draft, as well as promising young players.
Durant has the chance to team up with Spurs stars Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, while a new report from Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic sheds light on negotiations regarding the Suns. Rankin reported that Phoenix has "no leverage" in talks and may have to lower its asking price.
“The Phoenix Suns may be placing too high a value on Kevin Durant and might have to reduce their asking price in negotiating a trade, league sources inform The Arizona Republic," Rankin wrote.
"The Suns have ‘no leverage’ in part because of Durant's age and because he wants to start fresh elsewhere, league sources say. The idea of Durant returning to a team that entertained deals for him before the 2025 trade deadline isn’t a pleasant one.”
If the Suns end up lowering the price for the 36-year-old, the Spurs may have even more leverage to acquire Durant. The 6-foot-11 forward averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists this past season.
