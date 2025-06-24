Victor Wembanyama Announces Big Health Update
The San Antonio Spurs looked ready for a late-season playoff push after the All-Star break last year, but that was put to bed after star Victor Wembanyama was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a blood clot. A serious medical issue that caused NBA legend Chris Bosh to retire, the Spurs made sure to be cautious with their franchise star.
Now, San Antonio is expected to add Rutgers guard Dylan Harper to their young core along with their selection at 14th overall. Factor in De'Aaron Fox to this group, and the Spurs could really be in the mix for a playoff spot next season. Of course, that depends heavily on what happens with Wembanyama, as the star big man recently revealed a big health update over the weekend.
Speaking at Fanatics Fest with actor Kevin Hart, Wembanyama revealed that he has gained 30 pounds since entering the NBA in 2023. Being the first-overall pick to the Spurs in 2023, Wembanyama says he weighed 215 lbs then, and is now at 245 lbs. Standing at 7-foot-3, he needs to put on weight to stay strong and healthy through his career.
As was seen by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who put on a lot of muscle since entering the NBA in 2013, he was able to use that to his advantage and become one of the most physically dominant players in the NBA. While Wembanyama's game is more finesse, adding muscle will help him against stronger bigs like Nikola Jokic and Rudy Gobert.
While the Spurs will have to troubleshoot their guard rotation going into next year, it's clear that this team will go as far as Wembanyama can take them. Assuming he continues his defensive masterclass from last year, he can still become the youngest Defensive Player of the Year in NBA history.
