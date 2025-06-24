New Report on Lakers, Spurs Trade Interest in Celtics Star
The Boston Celtics appear to be moving into a new era for their organization. With a new owner in Bill Chisolm, who bought the team for $6.1 billion, and a fresh trade of Jrue Holiday, the Celtics could look a lot different in the 2025-2026 season.
Boston is already dealing with the devastating Achilles injury to their superstar and franchise cornerstone, Jayson Tatum. With the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, it will be tough for the Celtics to retain their core.
After the Holiday trade, the Celtics could also be looking to move off of veteran center Kristaps Porzingis as well.
Porzingis played in only 42 games for the Celtics during the 2024-2025 regular season, and this trend continued into the postseason, as he dealt with a mysterious illness that sapped his energy and caused him to miss chunks of time.
A new report from Jake Fischer of The People's Insider revealed an interesting link between Porzingis and the San Antonio Spurs.
"Another team we've heard with a level of Porziņģis interest: San Antonio," Fischer wrote.
He continued, "The Spurs, sources say, have held some exploratory talks about trading for the 7-foot-2 center. That would certainly be a fascinating outcome for Porziņģis if he were to land with the on-the-rise Spurs alongside the 7-foot-5 Victor Wembanyama."
On the other hand, teams like the Los Angeles Lakers were rumored to be involved, but a report from Dan Woike of The Athletic disputed those claims.
"One thing that won’t happen — another Dončić-Kristaps Porziņģis pairing. There’s no indication that anyone wants to see that sequel," he wrote.
Porziņģis would be a fascinating option for either team, especially considering the bleak history of Doncic and Porziņģis' time in Dallas.
For the Spurs, it would be another two-big lineup formation. As San Antonio missed out on Kevin Durant in his trade to the Houston Rockets, they could be looking to bring in another veteran piece with championship experience.
Related Articles
Kevin Durant Breaks Silence on Blockbuster Trade to Houston Rockets
NBA Fans React to Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade to Rockets