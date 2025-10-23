Victor Wembanyama Makes Statement in Return With Dunk Party vs. Mavericks
Victor Wembanyama is making up for lost time.
Through one half of the San Antonio Spurs' season opener against the Dallas Mavericks, the Frenchman has 21 points, eight rebounds and a block. He threw a personal dunk party in the process.
Entering Wednesday night's matchup, all eyes were on Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg. Drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in June, the forward is set to be a strong addition to an already strong offense.
But Dallas has some work to do at halftime.
Flagg went 0-for-2 from the field with two turnovers in the first half. Meanwhile, Spurs forward Stephon Castle logged 13 points, four rebounds and four assists while Devin Vassell scored nine points to back up Wembanyama.
Speaking after practice Tuesday afternoon, Victor Wembanyama spoke on Flagg and what he's seen from him.
"I've seen lots of highlights," he said. "I've always loved the intensity. It takes some humility to play with such intensity in an era where, for young players, it's cool to be nonchalant."
Flagg has proven to be a promising talent for the Mavericks, averaging double figures throughout the team's preseason slate. Standing at 6-foot-9, the rookie brings a unique versatility that adds a layer to Dallas' offense.
“He’s a hell of a player, man,” Spurs rookie Carter Bryant said. “Everybody sees it. Everybody knows what he’s capable of.”
Wembanyama let the Mavericks know what he's capable of in Year 3.
Following his first preseason contest, Wembanyama expressed his excitement to be back on the floor after deep vein thrombosis cut his second season short in February. At the time, he was longing for a meaningful game.
"We haven't had the authenticity of a high stakes game, yet," Wembanyama said, "but ... it feels great."
Wembanyama was sidelined from basketball for the better part of five months. During that time, only his teammates saw him working.
No longer is the case.
"It’s super exciting to see," Jeremy Sochan said. "I think he’s ready. You’re going to see a lot that’s going to shock you, and everyone’s excited to see him on the actual NBA court.”
Dallas is the first to witness Wembanyama's third-year potential. And if his first half performance was any indicator, it won't be the last. Between Wembanyama, Castle, Vassell and De'Aaron Fox, the Spurs are looking significantly more cohesive.
Wembanyama just hopes to break the Spurs' three-season losing streak on opening night.