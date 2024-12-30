Victor Wembanyama Rises in MVP Rankings After Stellar December
When the San Antonio Spurs drafted Victor Wembanyama No. 1 overall two offseasons ago, the team, coaches and fans all hoped he would become an NBA MVP.
The 7-foot-4 center from France probably (never say never) won’t win the award this season, but he’s well on his way to fulfilling all of those hopes and dreams.
Wembanyama has played into the MVP conversation and is currently ranked No. 6 in the Kia MVP Ladder, behind Denver’s Nikola Jokić, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dallas’ Luka Dončić and Boston’s Jayson Tatum.
Through 11 games in December, Wembanyama is averaging 28.6 points per game, 10.1 rebounds per game, 4.8 assists per game and 4.5 blocks per game. He broke the 40-point barrier twice, including on Christmas, and has recorded five double-doubles in the month. Also, his performance Sunday night against the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, came after the updating MVP rankings. Against his fellow Frenchman, Wembanyama scored 34 points.
If Wembanyama is able to continue his December performance into January and the following months, he’ll play himself into serious contention for the MVP award.
Here’s where Wembanyama stands in the MVP rankings in comparison to the five players above him:
2025 Kia MBP Ladder Rankings
1. Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
Season stats: 30.7 ppg, 12.6 rpg, 9.4 apg
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Season stats: 32.7 ppg, 11.6 rpg, 6.0 apg
3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
Season stats: 31.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 6.1 apg
4. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
Season stats: 28.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 7.8 apg
5. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Season stats: 29 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 5.6 apg
6. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Season stats: 25.5 ppg, 10 rpg, 3.8 apg, 4 bpg