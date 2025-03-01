Inside The Spurs

Victor Wembanyama's Final Injury Status for Spurs-Grizzlies

The San Antonio Spurs conclude their annual Rodeo Road Trip Saturday evening against the Memphis Grizzlies

Matt Guzman

Feb 3, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the third quarter at FedExForum.
Feb 3, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the third quarter at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
At long last, the San Antonio Spurs' annual Rodeo Road Trip is reaching its conclusion.

Since leaving Frost Bank Center in early February, the Spurs mustered up just three wins, one of which came during a quasi-home game at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and currently sit on a four-game losing streak.

Though it was expected, not having Victor Wembanyama Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies is going to make breaking that skid even tougher.

Wembanyama has missed the Spurs' last five games after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

He finished the season averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and a league-leading 3.8 blocks per game on 47 percent shooting from the field while on pace for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, a spot on 1-of-3 All-NBA squads and potentially the league's Most Improved Player of the Year Award before falling short of the league's minimum 65-game threshold.

As far as his teammates are concerned, that will only fuel his impending return.

"I don't think he feels any type of pressure," Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell said. "He just comes in, does his work, and makes everybody else better. I have to give him credit where credit is due."

Wembanyama joins Charles Bassey and the Spurs' three two-way players (Riley Minix, Harrison Ingram, David Duke Jr.) on the availability report for Saturday's Spurs-Grizzlies contest. All are listed as OUT.

Tipoff from FedExForum is set for 8 p.m. EST.

