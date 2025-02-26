Victor Wembanyama's Final Injury Status for Spurs-Rockets
With 26 games remaining, the San Antonio Spurs will be, once again, without the services of Victor Wembanyama against the Houston Rockets Wednesday night.
The 21-year-old superstar was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder on Feb. 20 after team doctors discovered it following a string of low-energy days. The discomfort came following Wembanyama's trip to San Francisco for the NBA's All-Star Break.
“His arm didn’t feel completely normal,” Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson explained. "It was our medical staff. They looked into it, and that's how we got here."
Since the news, San Antonio has gone 1-4. A win over the Phoenix Suns the day of Wembanyama's diagnosis perhaps served as fitting retribution, but after that initial triumph, a loss to the Detroit Pistons and two to the New Orleans Pelicans have the Spurs in a tight position.
"Our margin for error is just zero right now," Johnson said.
Wembanyama will miss the remainder of the regular season as he begins to work through treatment options. San Antonio remains optimistic in his full recovery by next year, but will have to make do with a depleted center corps until he does come back.
For now, that means counting on Bismack Biyombo and Charles Bassey, who has endured more than his fair share of injuries throughout his short career.
Tipoff between the Spurs and Rockets from Toyota Center is set for 9:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality
Post-All-Star Break, Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle Has Fully Arrived