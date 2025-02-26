Inside The Spurs

Victor Wembanyama's Final Injury Status for Spurs-Rockets

The San Antonio Spurs have released Victor Wembanyama's injury status ahead of contest against the Houston Rockets

Matt Guzman

Nov 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Nov 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

With 26 games remaining, the San Antonio Spurs will be, once again, without the services of Victor Wembanyama against the Houston Rockets Wednesday night.

The 21-year-old superstar was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder on Feb. 20 after team doctors discovered it following a string of low-energy days. The discomfort came following Wembanyama's trip to San Francisco for the NBA's All-Star Break.

“His arm didn’t feel completely normal,” Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson explained. "It was our medical staff. They looked into it, and that's how we got here."

Since the news, San Antonio has gone 1-4. A win over the Phoenix Suns the day of Wembanyama's diagnosis perhaps served as fitting retribution, but after that initial triumph, a loss to the Detroit Pistons and two to the New Orleans Pelicans have the Spurs in a tight position.

"Our margin for error is just zero right now," Johnson said.

San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) against New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center.
Feb 25, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) against New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Wembanyama will miss the remainder of the regular season as he begins to work through treatment options. San Antonio remains optimistic in his full recovery by next year, but will have to make do with a depleted center corps until he does come back.

For now, that means counting on Bismack Biyombo and Charles Bassey, who has endured more than his fair share of injuries throughout his short career.

Tipoff between the Spurs and Rockets from Toyota Center is set for 9:30 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality

Post-All-Star Break, Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle Has Fully Arrived

Kevin Durant Makes Feelings Clear About Victor Wembanyama

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News