Victor Wembanyama's Honest Statement on Boston Celtics
Facing the reigning NBA champions is an eye-opening moment for every team in the league. Especially, a young one with the intention of making playoff noise in the near future.
For Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, facing the Celtics was a moment to experience what true championship defense was like. It was an encounter that impressed Wembanyama at the end of the Wednesday night.
"They know how to fit in the system," Wembanyama said. "Their team defense is really good, and it makes it hard because they can really count on each other to cover up for each other’s mistakes. It's different than most teams."
It wasn't just Wembanyama who was impressed with the Celtics, but Boston was impressed with him as well.
“The impact that he has on the defensive end, just with his length and his wingspan is, like, historic," Kristaps Porzingis said about Wembanyama. "We haven’t seen this.”
On Thursday night against the Celtics, Wembanyama put up 17 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks on 44/17/100 shooting from the field. While some may consider that a bad night for Wembanyama, it's still an astonishing performance for a 21-year-old against the reigning NBA champions.
The future is immensely bright for Wembanyama, what matters the most now is seeing the San Antonio Spurs build a team around him.
