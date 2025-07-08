Inside The Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Sends Message to New NBA Big Man

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama sent a message to Sacramento Kings rookie Maxime Raynaud

Farbod Esnaashari

Nov 26, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) talks with referee Scott Twardoski (52) against the Utah Jazz during the first half at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) talks with referee Scott Twardoski (52) against the Utah Jazz during the first half at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
In this story:

Even though Victor Wembanyama has been making headlines through numerous international appearances in Asia, he still hasn't forgotten that he's an NBA player.

Most recently, it was revealed by new Sacramento Kings French big man Maxime Raynaud that he received advice from Wembanyama on draft night.

"We FaceTimed on draft night,” Raynaud told NBC Sports California's Morgan Ragan. "I mean, he wanted to remind me that this is just a start. Like, you need to keep working, obviously. But then at the same time, he really told me to enjoy [it] because this is also my experience and my journey.”

Raynaud was drafted 42nd overall in the second-round by the Sacramento Kings out of Stanford college. He was a First-team All-ACC player in 2025 and the PAC-12 Most Improved Player in 2024. His connection to Wembanyama was due to being a member of France National team.

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1)
Dec 31, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in introduced before the game against the LA Clippers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

"And there's no better way to find out how it goes than to be thrown into the fire, really. So, yeah, he was doing that. He’s a special guy,” Raynaud added.

Stanford Cardinal forward Maxime Raynaud (42)
Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Maxime Raynaud (42) after a dunk against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Despite being only 21 years old, Wembanyama has already found himself in a mentorship role for the NBA's new youngest batch of players. Entering his third season in just a few short months, the NBA world is ready to see what Victor Wembanyama can do.

