What’s Wrong with the Spurs? Breaking Down Their Sudden Slump
In November, the San Antonio Spurs were on fire.
They started the season strong, climbing to a surprising 11-9 record and even reaching sixth place in the Western Conference standings. They almost clinched Group B in the NBA In-Season Tournament, but a tough loss to the Phoenix Suns seemed to derail their momentum.
Now, December has hit, and it’s been rough. The Spurs are 0-3 this month, with losses piling up against the Suns, the Bulls, and another blowout at home to the Kings.
So, what’s gone wrong for Mitch Johnson's team?
1.) Victor Wembanyama’s Absence is a Major Blow
Let’s start with the obvious. When your best player and defensive anchor is out, things are going to get tougher. Wembanyama went down with an injury during the Suns game and has missed the last two contests. Without him, the Spurs’ defense has looked completely out of sorts.
In his absence, the Spurs’ defense has been a turnstile, conceding a jaw-dropping 279 points over two games. Yikes.
Zach Collins has struggled to step up, and while Charles Bassey has had some decent moments, neither can replace what Wembanyama brings.
To make things even more challenging, Jeremy Sochan—a forward playing out of position at point guard interchangeably this season—has had to fill in at center. That’s not a recipe for success, especially when Sochan is also dealing with a lingering hand injury.
When Wembanyama gets back, things should improve. Until then, the Spurs are scrambling to plug the gaps.
2.) Defensive Issues Across the Board
Opposing teams are feasting on pick-and-roll opportunities. Without Wembanyama’s length to disrupt passes and protect the rim, guards are getting into the paint with ease, and the Spurs’ rotations have been too slow to recover.
Turnovers are also killing the Spurs. When the offense coughs up the ball, opposing teams are capitalizing with fast breaks and easy buckets. Without a rim protector like Wembanyama, those transition opportunities often turn into highlight plays for the other team.
The young guards, including Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle are struggling to stay in front of quicker ball-handlers.
This forces the rest of the defense to over-rotate, leaving shooters wide open on the perimeter. It’s a recipe for disaster.
3.) The Offense is Stuck in Neutral
On top of the defensive woes, the offense hasn’t been doing the team any favors. While the Spurs showed promise earlier in the season with their ball movement and creativity, they’ve recently struggled to find consistent scoring options.
Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson have had their moments, but neither has been able to take over games regularly.
Without Wembanyama’s scoring threat in the paint, defenses are packing the lane and daring the Spurs’ shooters to beat them from outside. So far, they haven’t been able to rise to the challenge.
Can the Spurs Turn Things Around?
These issues aren’t permanent. Once Wembanyama returns, the defense will get a massive boost, and the offense will have more breathing room to operate.
In the short term, simplifying the defensive schemes and focusing on limiting turnovers could help stop the bleeding. Offensively, they need to get back to their roots—moving the ball and creating easier scoring opportunities. The talent is there; it’s just a matter of weathering this rough patch.
For now, though, December hasn’t been kind to the Spurs. Maybe they'll find their footing soon.