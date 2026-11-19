The winning streak has come to an end. After a hard-fought battle against the Detroit Pistons, the San Antonio Spurs couldn't rally in the end to keep their impressive run going.

Even with Dylan Harper scoring 20 points and Victor Wembanyama recording 25 points and 18 rebounds, the Spurs struggled to find their offense. On the other side, Cade Cunningham and Daniss Jenkins helped lead Detroit to a win, handing San Antonio its first loss in 13 games.

There were plenty of lessons to learn from this one, but the team's biggest concern is the status of Dylan Harper.

Harper slipped on the court with just 53 seconds remaining in the game and struggled to make it back to the bench. The star sophomore has already been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the LA Clippers with left hip soreness as he awaits further testing.

Still at home, San Antonio will have to find a way to bounce back — this time without one of its most important young players.

Starting Lineups

The Clippers have had a difficult start to their season. Sitting at 4-9, Los Angeles is looking to find some consistency as it continues adjusting to a significantly different roster.

The team has moved on from several familiar faces, including Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Ivica Zubac. Now, Darius Garland has taken on an important role in leading the offense.

Garland is averaging 21.2 points and 6.9 assists per game. His ability to create his own shot and find open teammates will make him an important player for San Antonio to keep an eye on.

Alongside him, veteran Brook Lopez continues to be a valuable presence on both ends of the floor. The 7-foot-1 center brings size, experience and the ability to stretch the floor, presenting an interesting matchup for Victor Wembanyama.

The Clippers are also dealing with injuries, much like most teams in the league. Bradley Beal, Brandon Ingram, and Jordan Miller have all been ruled OUT for Thursday's matchup.

Los Angeles is expected to start Garland, Kris Dunn, Derrick Jones Jr., Rui Hachimura and Lopez.

San Antonio will also have to make adjustments. With Harper sidelined, Julian Champagnie is expected to return to the starting lineup alongside De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell and Wembanyama. He has proven to be a Swiss Army Knife for this team, and will have to bring that energy to this matchup.

The Spurs have already shown how valuable their depth can be this season.

Now, they'll have another opportunity to prove it.

Oct 27, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) looks over in the second half against the Sacramento Kings at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What to Watch For

The Spurs were never going to win every game.

Their 12-game winning streak was impressive, but the lessons they learn from a loss could be just as important as the ones they learned while winning.

Against Detroit, San Antonio struggled to find its offensive rhythm. The Pistons' defense made things difficult, and the Spurs couldn't find enough answers to overcome it.

Thursday presents an opportunity to respond.

Without Harper, San Antonio will be missing one of its most productive players. He is averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists this season, and has already proven he can make important plays when his team needs him.

His absence will be felt, especially in the backcourt.

Fox and Castle will have to take on more responsibility as the Spurs look to replace Harper's scoring and playmaking. Both have shown what they can do with the ball in their hands, and finding the right balance will be important.

Keldon Johnson will play an important role off the bench. This game will be another opportunity for Carter Bryant to prove his worth. As the young player fights for a role, he must take advantage of every minute he gets.

Harper's injury will be top of mind for this team and its fans. But this is what having depth is for.

A matchup to watch will be Wembanyama against Lopez. The veteran center has the size to battle with Wembanyama inside, but his ability to shoot from the perimeter could also force the Spurs superstar away from the basket.

On the other end, Wembanyama's length and versatility will present plenty of challenges for Los Angeles.

The Spurs will also have to be ready for Garland. The guard is capable of creating offense for himself and his teammates, and keeping him from getting comfortable will be important. Castle and Fox will have their work cut out for them.

Los Angeles may be struggling, but San Antonio can't afford to overlook any opponent. The Clippers are coming into this matchup hoping to end a five-game road losing streak. They have tons of motivation to compete.

For the Spurs, the focus shouldn't be on starting another long winning streak, but on how they bounce back. This group has already shown that it knows how to win together. Now, it has another chance to show how it handles adversity. The work continues.

Ahead of Thursday's matchup, here's everything you need to know:

WHO:

LA Clippers (8-4)

San Antonio Spurs (12-3)

WHEN:

Thursday, Nov. 19 (Tipoff 7 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

HOW TO WATCH:

DAZN, NBA League Pass

Radio: 1200 WOAI (English), KXTN.com 1350AM (Spanish)

INJURY REPORT:

SAS:

Dylan Harper (hip) - OUT

Tobias Harris (calf) - OUT

Jayden Quaintance (knee) - OUT

Ja’Kobi Gillespie (two-way) - OUT

Maliq Brown (two-way) - OUT

LAC:

Brandon Ingram (heel) - OUT

Bradley Beal (knee) - OUT

Jordan Miller (shoulder) - OUT

Nick Martinelli (two-way) - OUT