SAN ANTONIO -- Spurs star Dylan Harper took a nasty spill at the end of the team's disappointing loss to the Pistons, putting his availability in doubt.

With just about a minute left and San Antonio trailing by seven Stephon Castle attempted a pass to Harper, but when Harper tried to plant his right foot it slipped, sending his legs in opposite directions as he slammed to the floor. The second-year guard banged his right knee on the floor, fell back hard on his dominant left hand, and he grabbed at his left groin in pain.

Harper stayed on the ground as the pass went the other way for a turnover. He limped off the floor with help from his teammates, moving very slowly and wincing when he put weight on that left leg.

"It looked like he slipped," coach Mitch Johnson said after the game. "Hoping for the best, but don't know anything yet."

It would be a devastating blow for the Spurs and for Harper if he's to miss significant time. The 20-year-old is averaging 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, top three on the team in all categories. He's the most efficient finisher at the rim in the entire NBA, as a guard. Just last game he logged his first 30-point performance, leading San Antonio past the Jazz with 18 in the fourth quarter.

"It's a terrible feeling, terrible sight," Victor Wembanyama said. "I know as much as you guys, so I hope he's fine... but yeah, I just hate this."

Harper's fall added injury to insult in a game where the Spurs shot poorly, got beat in the physical battle, and got obliterated in the minutes when Wembanyama rested on the bench. The big man put up 25 points and 18 rebounds, but shot 1-8 from 3 as his struggles from distance continue.

San Antonio managed just 9-40 from 3 in the lowest-scoring game of the season. The Pistons came in with key pieces missing and knocked off the longest winning streak in the NBA.

The Spurs cruised to those dozen victories with relatively good health in a start of the season marred by injuries around the league. Harper's promotion to the starting lineup and that three-guard look have been a big part of that, with San Antonio's starters outscoring opponents by 35 points per 100 possessions as the best unit in basketball.

If Harper does miss time, expect sharpshooter Julian Champagnie to fill into the starting lineup. Champagnie started 68 games last season and is scorching the nets at 42% from deep this season. Harper has spent a lot of time running the second unit, and reserve point guard Jordan McLaughlin could see increased minutes. He got some burn against Utah with Fox out and put up 10 points in the first quarter.

Fox and Castle will both need to take the reins as playmakers and leaders, and Mitch Johnson will need to figure out how to stagger the minutes to get the right mix over 48 minutes.

It remains unclear how serious the injury is, and the young players have been known to bounce back quickly. But if Harper is able to suit up for San Antonio's game against the Clippers on Thursday, it would be a happy surprise.