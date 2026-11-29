Carter Bryant slapped himself on the head over and over after making another crucial defensive stop. The San Antonio Spurs were up eight with 7 minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

They had been down 20 in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers with a trip to the NBA Cup Knockout Rounds on the line. And Bryant, who finished with only three points, three rebounds and one block, spurred a 99-96 comeback the Spurs needed.

His energy set the tone for the team's defense in the final stretch: A block in transition. Staying down when Luka Dončić faked a shot. Forcing two turnovers. Winning plays.

In what was easily the Spurs' most important win of the season, a young player who has struggled to find his footing in his second season was at the center of it all.

“I had fun today,” Bryant told reporters after the Spurs' NBA Cup Group Play win over the Lakers. “I wasn’t having fun because I was so much in my head, worrying about what everybody else thought, instead of playing my game and playing for my teammates.”

Nov 21, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) sets up to shoot in the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The ability to play free, to stop thinking, to play basketball, is easier said than done. That mindset is where players find their best selves, yet it is incredibly difficult to reach.

Even more so for a young player who is still trying to earn his minutes, who knows that every mistake could mean a trip back to the bench. It is difficult to play instinctively when you are constantly thinking about what you should be doing.

Earlier this season, when Bryant was struggling to find minutes, Spurs coach Mitch Johnson was asked what he needed to see from the young forward.

“Nothing," he replied. "We've got a lot of guys. There's not enough minutes to go around. I just need him to keep doing what he's doing. Just continue to stay with the process.”

Johnson continued: “When you're on a really good team and you're ... fighting against the rotation, you can do everything right. That doesn't mean you're going to get what you want.”

Bryant plays for San Antonio. What better culture to just play basketball? In 2016, when Danny Green was struggling with his shot, Gregg Popovich told him to “let 'em fly.” A decade later, a different group of Spurs is encouraging Bryant to do much of the same.

“I had a few conversations with Julian (Champagnie), K.J. (Keldon Johnson) and Dev(in Vassell)," Bryant said. "They were just telling me to embrace being me. I feel like I did that and I did it with a positive attitude."

During last year's playoffs, Bryant had tears in his eyes after making a mistake and being on the receiving end of some frustration from his head coach.

It was a small glimpse into how much all of this means to him.

“Me and Carter talk a lot,” Stephon Castle said. “We know how good he is. How talented he is. I think when his mental is in the right place, that’s when everybody else gets to see him shine.”

Nov 27, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) blocks the shot attempted by Los Angeles Lakers guard Matisse Thybulle (4) ahead of forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second halfat Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Friday night, after Bryant came down with a massive offensive rebound, his teammates ran off the bench, grabbing him by his shirt and celebrating with him.

"It just gives me the most confidence in the world," Bryant said of having his teammates' support. "To be a really elite defender and impact the game in the way that I know I can."

Bryant was competing. He was playing instinctively. He was playing basketball. The people who had spent time reminding Bryant of what he was capable of were now watching him do it.

So was Mitch Johnson.

“That young man dominated the game for a portion of the game," the coach said, praising the forward. "I hope he feels that. I hope he understands how different he can make us."

Friday night, Johnson trusted Bryant, and watched him build his confidence in real time.

On a team that already has so much offensive talent, Bryant can change the course of a game without needing the ball in his hands. His size, his athleticism and his defensive instincts give the Spurs another dimension on that end of the floor.

The Spurs' ceiling is considerably higher if a confident Bryant emerges come April and May. And for that to happen, he needs minutes. Opportunities to play through his mistakes, to play free.

There will be more nights when the game does not come as easily to Bryant. But there will be more nights like Friday, too. Because the Spurs know how good Bryant can be.

Perhaps Friday night was a reminder to Bryant himself.