SAN ANTONIO -- What began as an awful showing by the Spurs turned into their best win of the season as they erased a 20-point deficit to defeat the West-leading Lakers and advance to the NBA Cup knockout stage.

The Spurs played the first half like they were still full of turkey and tryptophan, out of the office until Monday. Their defense had the strength of watery mashed potatoes, and they rotated with the effort level of a man falling asleep on the couch during the Cowboys game. They shot about as accurately as the drunk uncle sharing the conspiracy theories he saw on the internet, missing every 3-pointer they attempted in the first 21 minutes.

The Lakers, meanwhile, worked like a host preparing 15 different dishes. On offense they schemed and plotted and did a trememdous job of keeping the league's most tremendous player away from the basket and/or punishing his propensity to stay at the rim. Los Angeles engaged Victor Wembanyama in pick and rolls, and when he switched off the screener to stay down low they passed to the corner and forced him out. Los Angeles built their lead as big as 20 in the first half.

Stephon Castle started the second half like a Black Friday shopper in 2002: ready to commit acts of wanton violence in order to acquire a Gamecube. He drove for a layup, scored an and-1, picked off an inbound pass and fired a deep jumper to force a timeout from Los Angeles. Castle needed the bounce back after a rough first half where he logged too many fouls and turnovers.

Wembanyama heated up himself with a triple and a few finishes at the rim. He tipped in a free-throw miss to cut LA's lead down to just five.

As the Spurs clawed back into the game in the third quarter, second-year wing Carter Bryant went ballistic on defense. Over a stretch of a few minutes he forced a few misses by Luka Doncic with discipline, he blew up a transition break by staying in front and blocking the shot, and he forced a pair of turnovers as the Laker's fell apart like a perfectly fried turkey leg. Bryant shared a hyped up scream with his coach before getting back to it. He put together as impressive a 3-point, 3-rebound game as you'll ever see.

"That young man dominated the game for a portion of the game, and hope he feels that," Mitch Johnson said. "I hope he understands how different he can make us, and he jumps off the page or the screen if you're watching the game with his defensive capacity and capabilities... he's a very talented young man, so he was a big part of when we flipped the game."

The Spurs moved the ball around the horn and found Keldon in the corner to beat the third quarter buzzer and tie the game at 68. On the first play of the fourth, Wemby drilled a middie to give San Antonio their first lead since early in the first quarter. After losing that opening period 27-14, they won the third 30-14.

Brimming with confidence, Bryant walked into a transition triple in between standout defensive plays. Fresh off his 20th birthday, he played one of the most grown-up games of his young career. He flew in for an offensive board and the ball found Castle for his second triple in a row.

Wembanyama knew the time had come to win the game. He drove for a mega reverse dunk on Walker Kessler's head, then obliterated a brave layup attempt by the diminutive Quentin Grimes. Wemby finished with 25 points, 16 rebounds, four steals and a pair of blocks.

Defensively, Castle and Wembanyama locked in late to stymie Doncic. Castle stayed attached through hard screens and stayed down on pump fakes and forced the MVP candidate to take uncomfortable faders.

"Defensively, he's kind of horrible for opponents," Wembanyama said. "I know they have a terrible time playing against him... I'm so glad I'm gonna spend a lot of time with him throughout my career."

Castle hit three of his four triples in the fourth quarter, including a dagger on a stepback when both defenders stuck with Wemby on the roll.

"He's built for the moment," Johnson said of his young guard. "He wants the moment, and he attacks the moment."

The last few minutes of the game lasted forever as both teams played the foul game, but San Antonio finished on top to secure the 20-point comeback against their biggest competition for the title of Best in the West.

Dylan Harper made his return after missing a few games and came off the bench on a minutes restriction. He led the bench unit with 14 points in 24 minutes, and he made a few big plays down the stretch to help secure the win.

Now, the Spurs will head to Dallas next week for their quarterfinal matchup in the NBA Cup.

"It's meaningful for sure," Wembanyama said. "Every game, we need to win every game."