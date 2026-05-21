De'Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper Up in the Air For Game 3 of WCF as Spurs Update Injury Report

SAN ANTONIO -- In their latest injury update after Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, the San Antonio Spurs announced that both De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper are questionable for Game 3 at home against the Thunder.

Fox has been dealing with an ankle injury since the previous series against Minnesota, missing the first two games in Oklahoma City after appearing as questionable with right ankle soreness. When he was ruled out for Game 2, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the injury as a high ankle sprain. In Thursday evening's update, the Spurs called the injury an ankle sprain for the first time.

"Game time decision," Spurs Coach Mitch Johnson said before Game 2. "It'll be pretty status quo moving forward. I believe, regardless of if he plays the games or not, this will be just kind of the world we live in."

The Spurs have missed Fox in the first two games. The veteran All-Star point guard has earned praise this season and playoffs for settling the game down for this inexperienced group. The youngest starting lineup in the history of the Conference Finals has coughed the ball up a lot against the high-pressure OKC defense, especially second-year guard Stephon Castle who racked up 20 in the first two games and took some of the blame on his shoulders after the Game 2 loss.

"Obviously this team is as good as anybody turning you over, so when you're down some of your primary creators and initiators, it causes a little bit of extra strain," Johnson said afterward.

Johnson has stressed that Fox is working every day to return to the court, and he's getting work in at practice as he does his best to get back out there.

"He's just trying to play every day," Johnson said after Game 2. "It's a tough injury that he wouldn't be playing with in the regular season, so he's tried to tough it out in that Minnesota series, and then had an awkward landing, and so he re-aggravated it, and we just got to make sure that he's in a place that he can get out there and compete to the level that he would need to in the game."

Dylan Harper, who was just selected to the All-Rookie First Team, put up 24 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists and 7 steals in Game 1, his first ever postseason start as he filled in for Fox. Harper went from pregame praise to postgame pain after a pair of awkward landings in the third quarter of Game 2. The Spurs said Thursday that he's dealing with a sore right adductor.

San Antonio's playmaking depth was a trademarked strength until it suddenly became a potentially-fatal flaw. We probably won't know how much backup Steph Castle will have until the hour leading up to tipoff. No matter who is available, expect the Spurs to play with the same intensity and principles that they always do to avoid what would be their first two-game losing streak since January.

"You have to get to the end to give yourself a chance," Johnson said. "That's why we have to continue to trust our depth, and guys have to step up and when their names called answer the bell and be able to give us some quality minutes, and then as you do get tired and the physicality heightens and the intensity is ever so present, you gotta execute, so there's there's something there where there's a mental, a physical, and emotional challenge, I guess you could say, and you have to be able to do that in the micro of the possession, in the macro, in terms of totality, how you have the disposition and work a game for 48 minutes."