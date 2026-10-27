SAN ANTONIO — Devin Vassell has played basketball long enough not to remember his first pair of basketball shoes. Whatever they were, he knows they weren't anything special.

"They were probably some beaters," the San Antonio Spurs guard said, laughing.

So, not Devin Booker's latest release?

"Definitely not Book 2s," Vassell confirmed. Luckily, the varsity boys basketball team at Harlandale High School on the South Side of San Antonio won't have to say the same.

On Monday, Vassell surprised the school's varsity basketball teams with brand-new shoes, gifting the boys Book 2s and the girls A'ja Wilson's Nike A'Twos. Partnering with Dick's Sporting Goods, he also donated $10,000 to help support the school's athletic program.

"I love the Spurs," one girls basketball player told KSAT's Mary Rominger during the event, fighting back tears. "I've loved them since I was younger. Some of our parents can't afford this, so getting this gift is a big thing. We're from the South Side. We're supposed to be the poor neighboorhood, so him giving back inspires me to do better with my life."

Oct 26, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Three Harlandale High School boys basketball players pose for a photo with their new Book 2s, courtesy of San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24), who made a surprise appearance in the school's auditorium. | Matt Guzman/Spurs On SI

Vassell's parents, Cynthia and Andrew Sr., joined him to hand out the shoes, take photos and spend time with the students in their auditorium. The gesture was another opportunity to give back to the city they've called home since Vassell was drafted in 2020.

"My mom's always preached to give back," Vassell said after his appearance. "Being here in San Antonio, in the community, the fans are amazing. For me, the biggest thing is to be able to give back ... it’s them being able to see that we’re people just like them.”

That message was one Vassell hoped would resonate with the students long after his visit.

"Maybe later on down the road, they can give back, too," the 26-year-old said.

Vassell remembers what it was like to meet a professional basketball player when he was younger. Growing up, he attended basketball camps hosted by Zach Graham, a professional player who visited his high school to share knowledge and run NBA-style drills.

"It was surreal," Vassell recalled. "Knowing that he played with certain players (and) him being in a position that I wanted to be in ... to realize that he was just another person, he was doing something like that for the community, just goes to show the type of heart he has."

Now, Vassell finds himself on the other side of those interactions, hoping to make a similar impression on the next generation. His visit to Harlandale was another example of his continued efforts to give back to the San Antonio community.

#Spurs’ Devin Vassell made a surprise appearance at Harlandale High today to surprise their varsity basketball teams with shoes ahead of their seasons.



He’s handing out A’ja Wilson’s for the girls and Devin Booker’s for the boys. Says he wears Books all the time. #PorVida pic.twitter.com/YfMeyESam7 — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) October 26, 2026

Last December, Vassell partnered with Raising Cane's during their annual Holiday Bike Giveaway to deliver bicycles and helmets to kids without them. In May, he held a meet-and-greet at Panda Express before the Spurs' playoff run to connect with fans in different way.

"The game is bigger than just basketball," Vassell said. "I want my legacy to live on by not just being a basketball player, but being a great person in the community, a great role model."

Whether it's through a new pair of basketball shoes, a donation or simply a positive interaction, Vassell believes even the smallest gestures can make a difference.

He didn't grow up wearing Book 2s. But he can make sure the kids in his community will.

"It starts with just helping people out," Vassell said. "You just never know who you're running to on a daily. You can run into somebody who really needed something. All they needed was words of encouragement. Just being a good person can take you a long way."