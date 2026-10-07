Dylan Harper is Ready For His Closeup

SAN ANTONIO — At just 20 years old, Spurs sophomore Dylan Harper has already proven he's ready for the brightest lights.

The second-overall pick in last year's draft authored one of the greatest postseason runs for a rookie in NBA history, and his enormous success on the court attracted plenty of attention off it. He shared the latest cover of GQ with teammate Stephon Castle, and then he joined Castle as one of the rare few to grace the cover of SLAM.

"It was crazy... that was my first time ever being on a cover by myself," Harper said. "Seeing the greats and everyone else who was on the cover before me, it's an honor that my name is up there with them."

Tim, Tony, Manu and Kawhi all made the cut, but the Spurs don't need to go back that far. Harper noted that his current teammates De'Aaron Fox, Victor Wembanyama and Steph Castle have all earned the accolade before him.

"I think we're all pretty blessed," he said with a smile.

Sep 28, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs guards Stephon Castle (5), De'Aaron Fox (4) and Dylan Harper (2) pose for photos during Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wembanyama brought superstardom back to San Antonio, but he isn't the only one. Joining an MVP candidate's team, blowing up as a rookie, and commanding the spotlight on a Finals run is usually only possible if you're playing the 2K story on the easiest difficulty. Harper made it happen.

When the Spurs shot up to second in the lottery to snag one of the best guard prospects in recent memory, Harper joined a talented team with an established backcourt and lofty goals. He fit in seamlessly, contributed admirably, and flew under the radar of the Rookie of the Year race between Cooper Flagg and Kon Kneuppel.

Oct 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) shoots past Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many times, Harper has said he considers himself fortunate that he landed on a talented team with a chance to win, which doesn't usually happen for top draft picks.

"I get to go somewhere for my first year and I get to learn, I get to develop and I get to just be around good people and good players," he told SLAM. "And then the Spurs organization is probably the best organization in the NBA. From head to toe, from GM to equipment manager."

The flying under the national radar part ended when the playoffs started and Harper soared to stratospheric heights seldom seen by players that young. He enters his sophomore campaign as probably the most interesting second-year player in the league, especially as his rapid ascent forces conversations out in the world and inside the organization about his role on the team.

"The Spurs internally believe Dylan Harper is their second best player," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on a recent podcast. "That’s not a slight on De'Aaron Fox or Stephon Castle. Harper is a stud. You talk to other front offices in the league, they say the same thing. He was the number two pick in the draft, of course he's a stud! Of course he's a stud, and he only got better as the season went on."

The Spurs internally believe Dylan Harper is already their second-best player, per @WindhorstESPN



"The Spurs internally believe Dylan Harper is their second best player. That’s not a slight on De'Aaron Fox or Stephon Castle. Harper is a stud." pic.twitter.com/bq1jTi6E7o — NBABase (@TheNBABase) October 6, 2026

Superlative assessments of Harper's rookie season are common and correct, and the volume continues to rise on calls for him to enter San Antonio's starting lineup. In that GQ story Harper himself made and later walked back comments about not wanting to come off the bench, making waves that show how much weight his words carry.

At Media Day he attributed that feeling to competitiveness, and said he'd do whatever it takes for the team to win. Whether that involves starting games or finishing them remains to be seen, but it's clear that Mitch Johnson and the coaching staff believe in playing Fox, Castle and Harper together when possible. That's because they know how important Harper is to this team's success now and way down the line.

The cameras and the questions won't be going away anytime soon, and while Harper doesn't seem to mind, his goals reach well beyond swagger, fame and acknowledgement. He'll pose for his closeup, sit for the interview, and get back to work.

"It's not something you can hide from," he said of the chatter and attention. "People around you are gonna tell you, the closest ones are gonna tell you, your phone is gonna tell you. But I was just focused on getting better, and we all have the same goal. Last year ended not how we wanted it to end. My biggest thing was, how do I put my best foot forward going into this year?"