'Time to Win' | Dylan Harper's 30-Burger Fuels Spurs' Comeback Over Jazz

The Spurs needed the best game of Dylan Harper's young, impressive career to beat the Jazz, and they escaped Utah Sunday evening with their 12-game winning streak intact thanks to his late surge.

Harper scored 18 of his career-high 31 points in the fourth quarter of a 110-102 victory that presented real challenges for this red-hot San Antonio team. After slashing to the rim all night, he drilled a pair of triples to erase the deficit and fuel the comeback win.

"My teammates did a great job of just helping me get the ball and helping me find what I'm running," Harper said. "The fourth quarter, it's time to win, and I feel like if you don't have that confidence in yourself to shoot those shots you work on all the time, there's no point in going to the gym and working on them."

"He's very, very talented," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "Took him a while to get going, I thought he was a little lethargic in the first half, but when he's in attack mode and switched-on defensively, he's already, at his young age, one of the better players in this league. The more and more he can be consistent in the 48 minutes, he's gonna be really tough."

Consistency was a bit of a problem in this game. The Jazz came in on an 11-game losing streak with most of their big men in street clothes, but they've now played the Spurs tough in two of their three early matchups this season. San Antonio trailed by double digits as the Jazz scorched the nets from deep at 17-40, and they spent most of the fourth quarter catching up.

"Games when you play the same team multiple times in short stretches are hard to win," Johnson said. "Games when you've won a few in a row and they've lost a few in a row are hard to win... You've got to win some ugly games if you're gonna win a few in a row, and it's been good to see our guys find ways to play ugly and still learn some things and then also find a way to be on top at the end of the game."

Mo Bamba went off with 26 points and 6-6 shooting from long range, and Utah took advantage of the floor spacing to limit Victor Wembanyama's effectiveness on defense. Wemby still logged five blocks, including two on the same possession, to go with 26 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and four made triples. Stephon Castle added 20 points nine assists, four rebounds and four steals.

The Spurs' offense clearly felt the absence of De'Aaron Fox who missed this game with a tight hip. He's been a steadying force on the floor since he arrived, a table-setter and hyper-efficient scorer this year. The next men up were Harper and Castle in the starting unit, and reserve point guard Jordan McLaughlin who popped in 10 quick points in the first quarter.

Keldon Johnson pitched in with a performance worthy of his title as the heart and soul of the Spurs with 11 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, none more important than his putback in the final minute right after he dove on the floor for the loose ball.

The mustache!!! pic.twitter.com/KXTe4BN19G — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) November 16, 2026

"The way he impacts the game on a high level, he's probably one of the best scorers that I've ever seen, and for him to accept his role like he has and the way that he impacts every game no matter what is unbelivable," Harper said.

Harper knows a thing or two about scoring, and this won't be the last time the 20-year-old leads the Spurs to a win with a 30-burger.

"First of many," Harper said. "I just gotta keep on working."