SAN ANTONIO — Jordan McLaughlin prepares like he's going to play every game.

The San Antonio Spurs' veteran guard comes to work, receives treatment, lifts weights and puts up anywhere from 300 to 800 shots regularly. Sometimes, that preparation amounts to a few minutes on the floor at the tail end of a blowout. Other times, he doesn't play at all.

When Dylan Harper suffered a left hip external rotator strain against the Detroit Pistons, the Spurs needed someone to help fill the void he left. McLaughlin was ready, as usual.

"I've been able to be in this league for 8 years now," McLaughlin said at shootaround prior to facing the Pistons. "I've seen different things happen ... opportunity doesn't come all the time. But when it does, you just got to make sure you're prepared for it."

Nov 15, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Jordan McLaughlin (0) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) during the first half at Delta Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the time, Harper was still healthy. McLaughlin hadn't expected to be thrust into a much larger offensive role as early as that evening — he certainly didn't want it to be because of an injury to his teammate — but he didn't let the development catch him by surprise.

"He's always ready," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "He's a consummate professional."

Through his first 10 appearances this season, McLaughlin has averaged just 9.6 minutes and 2.7 points. Much of his playing time has come toward the end of games the Spurs have already put out of reach, leaving him little opportunity to establish a consistent rhythm.

Harper's absence, however, has allowed McLaughlin to take on a more meaningful role. Against the LA Clippers on Thursday, he showed why San Antonio has come to trust him.

In 11 minutes, McLaughlin didn't score a point, but he finished with five assists, three steals and zero turnovers with the highest plus-minus of any guard. San Antonio committed 19 turnovers against LA, including eight from Stephon Castle and four from De'Aaron Fox. McLaughlin, meanwhile, provided some tranquility to the Spurs' offense.

"(We've) kind of come to expect it at this point," Johnson said after the Spurs' 124-112 victory. "He knows exactly what he's gonna do on the court and what we're asking of him."

McLaughlin's contributions weren't limited to Thursday. Against the Utah Jazz four days earlier, he scored 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field in 19 minutes. Two days before that, he logged six rebounds, two assists and a block against the Golden State Warriors.

"He's been an example to all of us on how to respond to all sorts of situations that he's been put in," Spurs star Victor Wembanyama said. "He keeps this base(line) for all of us."

Nov 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Jordan McLaughlin (0) celebrates a shot with forward Keldon Johnson (3) against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McLaughlin arrived in San Antonio with De'Aaron Fox in February 2025 as part of a three-team trade with the Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls. After spending last season with the Spurs, he returned on a one-year deal over the offseason to keep their backcourt stocked.

The Spurs have no shortage of talented guards. Fox, Castle and Harper each bring something unique to the rotation, leaving McLaughlin to find ways to contribute without consistent playing time. San Antonio, however, saw enough value in his presence to bring him back.

For a veteran in his eighth NBA season, it's an unusual challenge. But McLaughlin isn't complaining about his circumstances. He considers himself fortunate to be part of the group.

"No, not as talented as this," McLaughlin said when asked whether he'd played alongside a comparable collection of guards. "They all bring something different. They're all able to affect the games in their own way. The way they do it every single night is pretty special to watch."

His teammates have taken notice of him, too.

"J-Mac is always ready to play," Castle said on Thursday. "Whether he comes in the game for two minutes or ten minutes, I feel like we all feel his impact right away on both ends."

Castle pointed to McLaughlin's ability to penetrate the defense, make the right play and understand San Antonio's defensive coverages. Those qualities have made him a reliable option whenever Johnson needs to turn to his bench. Wembanyama sees something more.

"He impacts us," the Frenchman said. "He says the right things. He's inspiring all of us."

Eventually, Harper will return, and McLaughlin's opportunities could become less frequent again. But that won't change how he approaches his job. He prepares as if he's playing, which, for now, is a guarantee for the 30-year-old. But he won't get ahead of himself.

"We know it's a long season," McLaughlin said. "It's a process. Every single day we're just trying to get to where we want to get to ... we want to overcome what happened last year."